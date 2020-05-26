Yvonne McGill, 70, Michiana Shores, Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 7:50 am in Rittenhouse Senior Living of Michigan City.
Private family services were conducted. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born Dec. 13, 1949, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Eugene and Jeanine (Sinal) Hoffman. In June of 1990, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Richard “Dick” McGill who survives in Michiana Shores, Indiana.
Also surviving are a daughter, Carrie Adank-Delong of Canton, Georgia; son, Kevin (Lindsey) Adank of Mishawaka, Indiana; three grandchildren, Marcus, Eli and Leo Adank; and her sister, Anne James of New Carlisle, Indiana.
Yvonne retired as a manager/officer in the Banking industry and also had worked in the human resource department at Blue Chip Casino. She had served as a board member of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, The Salvation Army and the Michiana Shores Zoning Appeals Board.
Contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or to Dunebrook, 7451 W. Johnson Road, Michigan City, IN 46360.
