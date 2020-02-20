UNION MILLS — At South Central, the junior varsity went by a different name than usual this year.
“We’ve called them ‘varsity B’ all season,” Satellites coach Wes Bucher said. “If I ever do say JV, they make sure I know. It’s why we say ‘12 strong.’”
It’s been a banner season for the program with the ‘varsity As’ winning a Class 2A sectional and regional. The ‘Bs,’ in turn, went 18-0, sweeping the Porter County Conference round-robin and tournament titles. The feats stand on their own merit, but when you consider S.C. did it with 12 total players between the teams, it takes on an even greater significance.
“We’re definitely a really close team,” freshman Lillian Tolmen said. “If someone’s having a bad day, we always pick them up, keep the positivity up. I think we help each other in practice by always pushing each other. We’re just always keeping everyone working hard, making it the best competition we can have. Some of our biggest competition is during practice after school.”
While Bucher teaches Science, he’s got to be sharp with his Math skills, too. It’s not easy stretching the soup, so to speak, to cover two games with a dozen kids. Players are allotted five quarters between varsity and JV during the regular season. Five of the girls were exclusively varsity and the rest split time in one manner or another. Freshman Olivia Marks played primarily varsity, where she starts, and Tolmen was typically the second off the bench.
“Most of the year, I was three JV and two varsity,” Tolmen said. “It depends on foul trouble. Sometimes, I’ll have to play an extra quarter of JV. Most of the time, we’re up enough, it’s OK for people to sit out. It’s definitely different going from A to B, running the plays in practice, but after you get into the flow of other team, it’s easy for me to switch. Anyone can really fill in with everyone.”
The remaining five girls, juniors Elle Kimmel, Falyn Anthony, Holly Noveroske, sophomore Lauren Bowmar and freshman Violet Noveroske, were the core of ‘varsity B.’
“There are (practices) when ‘varsity B’ beats ‘varsity A,’ assistant Jud Tolmen said. “If we just had a marginal JV, I don’t think where we’re at. I think it works both ways. Going against other JVs, it’s like, wow, this is a cakewalk, they’re making it tough on the varsity and still getting better. Some of them may know they’re not going to play again this year, but they’re out here banging, making it tough. They just want to win.”
Though South Central usually doesn’t play more than seven girls in a game, Bucher doesn’t see it as a depth issue.
“At any given time, we can put anybody on the court,” he said. “It’s not like we only have five people. Though they might not hit the court for a lot of minutes, they make their minutes known when they get the chance to play. They seize the moment when they have it, whether it’s the JV game, practice, a couple minutes on varsity, or just to be supportive. In a lot of circumstances, they’d even be starting in some programs. It takes mental toughness for sure. They’re just amazing kids.”
In a day and age when the ‘me’ mentality is prevalent, some kids don’t go out for teams or even transfer to another school if they aren’t getting the chance to play. Bucher knows there’s girls in the school not involved in basketball for that particular reason. It speaks volumes that South Central has several varsity-ready girls willing to accept lower-profile roles for, as Lillian Tolmen put it, ‘the bigger picture.’
“They’re all going to have their moments,” Bucher said. “There are times things aren’t going exactly the way you want it. We all go through that in life. Obviously, they’re not super excited not getting all the (varsity) minutes they want, but they also embrace the fact they get the chance to go out and thrive. They use it. They can look at like either, A, you don’t get a bunch of playing time and don’t grow into the person you can be, or, B, you get the playing time you want and you thrive.”
As an example, Kimmel hit a school-record eight 3s against Knox’s JV.
“...It shows that we are willing to put in the work to get us to the level that we are at and play as a team rather than just five individuals,” Anthony said. “Our attitude also is something that kept us together. Another thing I believe that has led to the success for the entire program is that all of us players get along. There’s never any drama, we all love playing together and think of each other as family.”
Bucher estimates that the 6-foot Bowmar averaged a double-double on JV, a.k.a varsity B.
“Lauren has really blossomed as a player,” Bucher said. “Holly has come leaps and bounds from seventh and eighth grade. They buy into the system. They run the floor. They’re very aggressive. The beautiful thing about girls is, you come to watch a practice, most times, you won’t be able to tell who’s who.”
If anyone thinks there’s no resistance in the ‘B’ group, they’ve never been in the S.C. gym for a scrimmage.
“Each girl has her own skill set and it’s noticeable,” Bucher said. “The biggest thing that’s helped the core group is having the height we do. We’ve got varsity kids who like to attack the rim and Lauren’s like, you think you’re going to get in here? She’ll try to swat them into Viet Nam every single time. A couple weeks ago, she had possessions, back to back, and had like three blocks and they’re on Amber (Wolf). They will not back down, they’re very physical. When they walk out of the gym, everyone knows that physicality’s making everyone better. They might not necessarily show that in a game at the varsity level.”
Noveroske credits the team’s drive as the key reason for the success of the entire program.
“Even late in the season, everyone has had the mental toughness to push through these past couple weeks and work strongly as a whole,” she said. “We all work so well together and put our best efforts forth at every practice.”
While none of them played in the regional championship against Bremen, the ‘B’ squad’s impact, Bucher explained, was still strong. Its ability to break the ‘A’s 1-3-1 pressure last week in practice fueled the Satellites’ defensive effort in the second half.
“We’re knowing where the shooters are at and where they are not at, and that allows us to dictate where to put the pressure, to make more aggressive reads,” Bucher said. “Seeing that every day is the only reason we have that opportunity. They have a huge impact, day in and day out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.