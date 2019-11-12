From the time he was at La Porte High School, Charles Salary had the unique ability to seemingly gain strength the more he carried the ball.
"Charles is a workhorse," Marian University coach Mark Henninger said. "You can’t say enough about him. He is the type of guy who wants the game put on his back and he can carry the weight."
Boy, has he ever for the NAIA No. 2 Knights (8-0), who clinched another Mid-States Football Association Mideast League title Saturday. The 5-foot-7, 185-pound senior workhorse ran 39 times for 176 yards, and the funny thing is it wasn't even close to his busiest or best day of the season. On Oct. 5, he was named NAIA Offensive Player of the Week after his 42 totes, 183 yards and three scores against then-No. 3 St. Francis. Salary upped the ante Oct. 19 with 46 carries and 309 yards versus Concordia to garner more NAIA honors.
"A lot of athletes on the team were banged up and other guys had to take on a bigger role until they get back," Salary said. "It was a familiar feeling. I really just took it in the moment. It was something I had to get a feel for in the game. We practice hard. They preach, 'Be tough,' so it's great to be able to show it in the moment. The most important thing was getting the win. It was a tough team we played. We were down at the half, but we were able to finish off."
Even after the 46-carry contest, the durable back was none the worse for wear.
"I wasn't really sore," Salary said. "I got up the next day, I worked out, I had an ice bath, but that's just routine."
Salary had a lead back role through the first three weeks of the season, but took on a larger portion of the offense the following week. Through eight games, he has 981 yards on 175 carries with 12 touchdowns.
"When everything starts showing, I can't really let my teammates down," Salary said. "We really impose our will. We started (the season) out of sync, but we got rolling at the right time. I just stay focused, knowing my role, doing whatever it takes to help the team. I don't believe I'm bigger than the team. I just keep my head down and keep going."
It's the same hard hat, lunch pail attitude Salary had at La Porte, where he rushed for nearly 3,000 yards as a senior in leading the Slicers to the Class 5A state finals.
"He's a special player because he's a special kid," former La Porte coach Bob Schellinger said at the time. "He's not flamboyant. He's not, 'Look at me, look what I did!' He just works so hard, keeps his mouth shut and plays the game. I can't say enough about his work ethic, desire, leadership. It's second to none."
For Salary, it all goes back to his younger years, working out with older brothers, Josh and Ricky. In middle school, he began training with the Rev. Ron Gaston at Temple Total Fitness, a regimen that he continues to use a decade later. He's also added about 20 pounds over the course of his Marian career.
"We really went through adversity, with (the death of) Jake West our junior year," Salary said. "It taught us how to be tough, physically and mentally. You get to college, you have to be mentally strong. There are more plays, more schemes. I was able to transition well, just let the competitive things take their course."
Salary hit the ground running with Marian and has continued to progress, increasing his yardage total (589, 1,124, 1,319) each year, climbing the Marian career charts to second.
"It's been a great past three years," he said. "We've got a good team, a focused group. We depend on each other, pick each other up and play good, competitive football."
Marian was on a similar path last season, taking a 10-0 record into the NAIA playoffs before being upset by St. Xavier, a team it had crushed 52-7 in its opener.
"We weren't able to finish it off," Salary said. "It left a sour taste in our mouth. We just have to take things week to week."
If the Knights make a deep run, Salary may already receive his diploma before the season is over. He is graduating next month with a degree in Exercise Science and plans to return to Northwest Indiana to begin a career in that field and possibly get into coaching. He and high school classmate, McKenzie Haite, a teacher at South Central, will be married in July.
