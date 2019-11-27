PORTAGE — “We didn’t tackle well today but we made up for it by not blocking.”
John McKay spun the memorable quote years ago, and while it was basketball, not football, being played Wednesday night, Michigan City coach Mike Megyese could relate to the legendary football coach as the Wolves had their post-turkey malaise before Thanksgiving.
City shot a brutal 11 of 43 (26 percent) and worse yet, committed 41 turnovers, a bitter stew that added up to a predictable 63-27 thrashing at the hands of Portage in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener.
“We don’t have much of a margin for error,” Megyese said. “We have certain areas where we need to get better in and Portage did a nice job exploiting them. We hurt ourselves. We took ourselves out of position to be right in it by unforced turnovers and missed easy shots.”
Play was choppy from the start for City (2-3, 0-1) with mistakes and misses, yet it slogged its way to a 10-10 tie through eight minutes on an Ariana Lemons putback.
“We haven’t seen a straight 2-3 zone,” Portage coach Marc Bruner said. “We just couldn’t find a rhythm in the first half.”
The Indians stretched it out in the second quarter as Skylar Flanagan notched seven of her 10 points in succession, matching a Katelyn Halfacre 3 to trigger a 9-1 run that helped forge a 28-18 halftime advantage.
“We could have been winning,” Megyese said. “How many layups did we miss? If we put those in, we’ve got a tie ball game on the road with a good Portage team. Those things have to go in. We felt we could do some things (inside) and we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities. Even then, it’s still a competitive basketball game. They get five points out of the gate (in the second half) and we looked like we were ready to go home. Now we’re pressing to get back in the ball game and we’re in trouble. It just snowballed.”
Trolicia Lacey and Analise Franklin banged early 3s in the third quarter as a 10-0 Portage surge put the game away.
“We were able to hit some shots and once we got them into man, we were able to go to the basket,” Bruner said. “Ana and Skylar gave us a nice spark. When Ana gets rolling, she gets rolling. Skylar can do a lot of things and Lacey’s been really good. Our balance was great. We’ve got kids that can score. We have three girls (scoring) in double figures and you can’t take away all of them.”
On the flip side, City had no offensive spark, sputtering to a scant nine second-half points.
“We really stressed defend with your feet, stay low, stay in front, don’t reach, don’t bail them out, make them beat you and when you see a chance to go help and double, go get it,” Bruner said. “Get on every ball screen, don’t let Halfacre come off a screen and shoot and take Trinity away on the roll. Flood the paint, try to give them nothing inside. Right now, Halfacre is their only threat to shoot outside.”
While she amassed 19 rebounds, Thompson managed her 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting. Halfacre went 1-of-11.
“Trinity had a tough night. She couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Megyese said. “We talked about making good decisions, being patient with the basketball. We threw the ball to them more than we threw it to our teammates. There were times when it was almost like they looked surprised. I was disappointed in how we reacted to adversity.”
Franklin, a 5-foot-2 junior, led all scorers with 15 points and three of the Indians’ six treys. Lacey followed with 11 points and Flanagan added 10 for Portage, which had 26 steals.
“Portage is a good basketball team, but they’re not (36 points) better,” Megyese said. “The game was not the final score. They can shoot 3s, press, get layups at the end. A loss is a loss, whether you lose by one or 100.”
Portage 63, Michigan City 27
Trinity Thompson had 11 points and 19 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.