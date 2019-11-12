CHICAGO — It's no secret that Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears have been tremendous disappointments halfway through the 2019 season.
A year that started off with so much hype, with Super Bowl and MVP aspirations, has since turned into a lackluster year for Chicago fans. The defense has been as advertised, allowing just 17.4 points per game (4th in NFL). However, Trubisky and the offense average just 18 per contest (27th in NFL) and have eclipsed the 20-point threshold in only four of its first nine games.
"Stick a screwdriver in my eye already, why don't ya," said Barstool Sports' Bears correspondent, Eddie Farrer, in a video recapping the first half of Chicago's loss to the Chargers in Week 7.
Farrer's take on the Bears' offense may be a bit on the aggressive side of things, but it's warranted. Trubisky missed plenty of receivers on fairly pedestrian routes that game. But the blame for this year can't be pinned solely on him. Head coach Matt Nagy's play-calling has been drastically different and more complex than last year; and in turn, it's done anything but elevate Trubisky's play.
Despite the recent play-calling woes, Trubisky and Chicago put together a very complete game offensively in a 20-13 win over the Lions Sunday afternoon, looking like the unit we all thought we'd see this year. The offensive scheme was a sight for sore eyes following a tough month of losing football.
Trubisky's first of three touchdown passes Sunday afternoon was actually very impressive. With a half minute remaining in the first half and down six points, he took a snap in the shotgun. Recognizing pressure from the edges, he stepped up in the pocket, looked to his right and laid out a perfectly-placed touch pass 20 yards down the field, just over a Lions defender and into the hands of tight end Ben Braunecker for a touchdown.
This was arguably Trubisky's best pass of the season. Twenty-plus-yard out-routes are some of the hardest passes to complete in football, and he executed it to perfection. Trubisky's connection with Braunecker capped off a drive in which the third-year quarterback showed shades of what many thought he'd progress into beginning this year: An efficient passer capable of using his mobility and arm strength to benefit Chicago's offense.
One of the biggest reasons for this resurgence seemed to be a difference in play-calling. Instead of trying to be tricky and complicated like we've seen a lot this year, Nagy kept things simple. Shallow crossing routes and quick, one-read decisions opened up the offense dramatically.
Having those easy crossing routes and less-complicated reads seemed to give Trubisky much more confidence towards the end of the first half. He carried that over into the second half and ended the game completing 16-of-23 passes for 173 yards and no interceptions.
It's incredible what simple play-calling — like what Nagy did last year — can do for a quarterback and a struggling offense. Trubisky seems to play best when he doesn't have to think and go through a slew of progressions, and Sunday's win showcased how well he can perform in a simplistic offensive system.
If the Bears are to make any sort of run like they did late last year, Nagy is going to have to keep utilizing this approach so his quarterback can flourish. Well that and maybe not trying to execute a power run on the goal line with a 5-foot-6, 170-pound back in Tarik Cohen like Nagy did against the Eagles. Sheesh.
