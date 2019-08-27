Westville wins volleyball tourney

Westville's girls volleyball team won three-set matches against Fremont and Elkhart Christian to capture the Elkhart Christian Tournament title Saturday. The Blackhawks rallied from a first-game loss to overcome Fremont, then topped the hosts 15-8 in the decisive third game to claim the trophy. "Nicole Albers had a great all around day," Westville coach Dale Lake said. "Losing four very good seniors, I was a little nervous going into the tourney. The girls stepped up after a very disappointing opening loss to Whiting. Having 12 service errors really killed us. We only had two service errors. We worked hard (all) week on our coverage and learning from our mistakes against Whiting. We have four games this week, so I’m very excited to see how we grow from this tourney victory."
