You can go home again.
After two years at South Florida State College and a brief stop at Arizona State, Michigan City graduate Brooke Westphal has returned to Northwest Indiana, joining the Valparaiso University volleyball program.
“We are so very excited to welcome Brooke into our family,” Crusaders coach Carin Avery said Friday in a media release. “She will bring a tremendous amount of competitiveness and grit to our program, and she will remind fans of our long line of outside hitters and defensive specialists who were big game hunters. Brooke also continues our tradition of welcoming some of the best local talent to our program. After a long absence from the court, we are so very excited to see her compete one last time for the Brown and Gold.”
A three-time All-Duneland Athletic Conference honoree with the Wolves, Westphal earned multiple spots on Indiana All-Star and All-Region teams and received both Offensive and Defensive Team MVP honors during her time at Michigan City. The 5-foot-8 outside hitter spent her first two collegiate seasons at South Florida State College. As a sophomore in 2016, she led the National Junior College Athletic Association in digs/set (8.32) and earned all-conference honors. Westphal also was named NJCAA National Defensive Player of the Week midway through her sophomore season. She was second-team all-conference as a freshman.
Westphal signed a National Letter of Intent with Arizona State and joined the Sun Devils prior to the 2017 season but left the program early in the season without appearing in a match. This will mark her first competitive action since the conclusion of South Florida State’s 2016 season.
