Wells still has the old fire

WESTVILLE — As Tom Wells strolled out onto the court during pre-game warmups before Tuesday's boys basketball season opener, the new Michigan City coach approached Bryan Lochmondy, a member of the officiating crew, shook his hand and jokingly told him he was one of the guys that got him fired from his last coaching job.
Lochmondy worked the sectional game in 2017 when South Bend Adams topped Wells' La Porte team 66-63 in overtime. It would prove to be his last game with the Slicers as not long after, Wells was unceremoniously ousted (not renewed, in administrative vernacular) as their coach.
In his 50s, Wells didn't close the door on returning to the bench, it was just a matter of finding the right fit and not coaching just for the sake of coaching. After two years of being on Lochmondy's side of the floor, wearing the stripes and blowing the whistle, Wells found that fit on the other end of the county with Michigan City.
"I spent the last two years officiating and there are some games that you get some of that adrenaline," he said after the 86-51 win over Westville. "But it's not like the feeling from coaching. I like it."
Sure, it's only one game into the season, but his new relationship seems to be a good one. The old fire is still there. The 'Who do you have?' shout as his team goes back on defense that resonated when assistant coach Jake Parker was on Wells' Portage team back in the early 2000s remains strong. His dialogue with the men in stripes, for whom he now has a greater understanding, is still sharp as ever, as in, "Just because he fell down doesn't mean it's a foul."
It's all still there, just like it was before, when Wells was wearing orange or whatever color he's featured over a span of 31 years as a coach. As it turns out, the La Porte circumstances may have been a blessing in disguise. If that door hadn't been closed on him, the one at Michigan City wouldn't have opened. His player-friendly system is popular with kids and there's enough control there that it's not an AAU game. The community, with all of its hoops history from Rogers and Elston, remains starved for a winner in the consolidation era that is now 25 years long.
"No matter what the expectations are, it's always a little scary, the unexpected," Wells said. "I just like this group. So far, it's a pretty unselfish group. They share it. They like each other. That's all part of it."
Of course it remains to be seen how it gets going to work out as the season unfolds but the one thing you can be sure about with Wells on the sideline is it's going to be fun and exciting.
From the perspective of Westville coach Drew Eubank, a former MC assistant, it's good to see, even if for one night it came at the expense of his team.
"This is the one game of the year where you're telling guys to guard a guy by their first name instead of No. 12," Eubank said. "They all know each other. It's fun to play a game like that. I want to beat them obviously, play well, but a little part of me is happy to see those kids play well. There are some kids on that team that I still care about."
