area schedule
Today
Boys Basketball
La Lumiere at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Chesterton at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
High school basketball
GIRLS
Porter County Conference Tournament
LaCrosse 52, Boone Grove 33
LaCrosse 10 15 15 12 — 52
Boone Grove 6 9 6 12 — 33
LACROSSE
Morgan Wozniak 4-13 0-0 12, Mya Morrow 3-5 8-15 15, Kaylee Welkie 4-5 5-7 13, Hailey O’Brien 0-2 0-0 0, Jersie Bartels 0-0 0-0 0, Madi Heavilin 0-1 0-0 0, Rain Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Claire Garwood 4-7 2-2 10. Totals – 16-34 15-24 52.
BOONE GROVE
Totals – 12 7-8 33.
3-point field goals: LaCrosse 5 (Wozniak, Morrow); Boone Grove 2 (Alexus Ecklund, Marianna Broton). Leaders – Rebounds: Morrow 7 (L). Assists: Morrow 6 (L). Steals: Wozniak 2 (L). Fouled out: Lexi Darnell, Emma Hylek (BG). Technical foul: Hylek. Records: LaCrosse 8-11, Boone Grove 4-16.
South Central 65, Westville 42
South Central 12 16 3 14 — 65
Westville 7 9 15 11— 42
SOUTH CENTRAL
Faith Biggs 5-10 0-0 13, Delanie Gale 6-11 0-0 13, Olivia Marks 4-9 0-0 8, Abbie Tomblin 5-10 2-7 13, Amber Wolf 4-10 3-4 11, Lexy Wade 2-5 0-0 4, Lauren Bowmar 0-0 0-0 0, Falyn Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Lillian Tolmen 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Kimmel 1-1 0-0 2, Holly Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0. Totals – 27-56 5-11 65.
WESTVILLE
Grace Weston 3-6 9-11 17, Sarah Weston 2-6 2-2 6, Nicole Albers 2-6 2-2 6, Ashley Hannon 1-5 0-0 2, Peyton Rodgers 5-6 0-0 10, Chloe Fortune 0-0 0-0 0, Kayley Bowley 0-0 1-2 1. Totals – 13-29 14-17 42.
3-point field goals: South Central 5 (Biggs 3, Gale, Tomblin); Westville 2 (G. Weston 2). Leaders – Rebounds: Marks 10 (SC); Albers 6 (W). Assists: Wolf 4 (SC). Steals: Tomblin 5 (SC); Albers 3 (W). Team fouls: South Central 9, Westville 6. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 14-6, Westville 14-5.
Indiana High School Boys Basketball
Top 10 Teams
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (13) 14-0 278 1
2. Bloomington South (1) 15-0 228 2
3. Lawrence Central 14-2 218 3
4. Brownsburg 12-1 202 5
5. S. Bend Adams 13-1 117 T7
6. Lafayette Jeff 14-2 115 4
7. Indpls Pike 11-3 88 10
8. Fishers 13-3 87 6
9. Westfield 9-2 66 NR
10. Indianapolis Attucks 9-3 61 NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Cathedral 55. Jeffersonville 36. Warren Central 36. Chesterton 27. Bloomington North 18. Floyd Central 16. Carroll (Allen) 16. Hamilton Southeastern 10. Lafayette Harrison 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (14) 13-1 280 1
2. Danville 13-2 220 4
3. Heritage Hills 10-3 206 3
4. Norwell 12-1 172 5
5. Mishawaka Marian 8-2 149 8
(tie) Greensburg 12-2 149 6
7. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9-3 124 2
8. Hammond 9-2 87 10
9. Delta 9-2 83 9
10. Indian Creek 10-2 76 7
Others receiving votes:
Ev. Bosse 31. Mississinewa 27. Heritage Christian 18. Ft. Wayne Luers 16. Sullivan 16. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Beech Grove 8. Washington 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Shenandoah (8) 11-1 266 2
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 11-2 244 1
3. S. Decatur (2) 13-0 210 5
4. Linton-Stockton 13-2 204 4
5. Ev. Mater Dei 10-2 172 3
6. Prairie Hts. 12-2 120 7
7. Tipton 11-2 99 6
8. S. Spencer 10-2 93 NR
9. University 12-3 90 NR
10. Central Noble 12-2 52 NR
Others receiving votes:
Westview 41. Forest Park 30. Indpls Howe 27. Paoli 15. Wapahani 9. Blackford 8.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Greenwood Chst (11) 13-0 266 2
2. Gary 21st Century (2) 12-2 232 3
3. Kouts (1) 11-0 216 4
4. Barr-Reeve 12-1 196 1
5. Lafayette Catholic 9-2 167 5
6. Loogootee 11-3 161 8
7. Bloomfield 9-3 115 6
8. W. Washington 9-1 88 10
9. N. Daviess 8-5 46 NR
10. Covington 8-4 40 7
(tie) Providence Cristo Rey 11-3 40 9
Others receiving votes:
Providence Cristo Rey 40. Dubois 38. Blue River 36. Christian Academy 31. Southwestern (Shelby) 8.
NBA
Monday’s Games
Washington 106, Detroit 100
Toronto 122, Atlanta 117
Philadelphia 117, Brooklyn 111
Milwaukee 111, Chicago 98
New Orleans 126, Memphis 116
New York 106, Cleveland 86
Oklahoma City 112, Houston 107
Orlando 106, Charlotte 83
Miami 118, Sacramento 113, OT
Boston 139, L.A. Lakers 107
Denver 107, Minnesota 100
Utah 118, Indiana 88
San Antonio 120, Phoenix 118
Portland 129, Golden State 124, OT
Tuesday’s Game
L.A. Clippers at Dallas
Today’s Games
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
