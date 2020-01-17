We work better together

MICHIGAN CITY — For 47 years, Mike Avery didn't have a single day when he wasn't a part of a team or set foot on a soccer field.
That all changed Nov. 20, when the Valparaiso University men's soccer coach found out the school was cancelling the sport.
"I didn't learn about family from my family," Avery said. "I learned about family from my teams. We all accomplish more together. Now I wasn't on a team anymore. It was scary."
Something else that sports taught Avery, dating back to the age of 4, when he was part of a neighborhood soccer team named 'Las Pulgas' (Spanish for 'The Fleas'), is the ability to overcome things.
"How do you out-shoot, out-possess the other team and lose 1-0?" he said of soccer. "Probably half the time. You always find a positive solution to the problem."
A couple months removed from that fateful day, Avery is sorting out a future that doesn't only impact him -- if that was the case, he might be coaching in New Zealand already -- it impacts his family, wife, Carin, the volleyball coach at VU, son, Alex, a Marquette Catholic sophomore, and son, KJ, a sixth-grader at Thomas Jefferson in Valpo, whom the Averys adopted from an orphanage in the Congo.
He hopes to gain some clarity in the next few months. In the meantime, he is spending his time visiting schools, clubs, businesses to talk to kids and adults alike about how to build community.
"I don't hold any contempt for anyone," Avery said. "I was just on the wrong side of some business decisions. I'm just channeling my energy in a positive way and meeting some good people."
Avery delivered a powerful message to the Marquette Catholic student body in the school auditorium Friday afternoon, telling them how he was able to rise beyond a volatile upbringing, living with a physically and emotionally abusive, alcohol- and drug-addicted mother after her breakup with Avery's father, while bouncing from school to school.
"You have to be willing to share your stories in order to develop deeper relationships," Avery said. "We are all informed by our history, we are not defined by our history. I am fully in control of me. Some of us just have longer roads, but we can overcome."
As a high school freshman, Avery's life began to change, thanks to Mr. Orlando, a science teacher known as "Coach O." One day after school, Orlando asked Avery to roll up his sleeves. He wouldn't, so Orlando did. Avery's arms revealed the bruises and cigarette burns sustained from his mother, someone he also called 'his greatest hero.'
"She was the most generous person," he said, noting she ultimately had 30 years of sobriety.
Orlando threw Avery a track jersey and he became a part of the team.
"I found a reason in that environment, self-confidence, self-worth, because somebody else gave me an opportunity," Avery said.
That life-changing day played a big part in Avery ultimately becoming a coach. He has spent two decades in that role at Louisville, Notre Dame and Valparaiso. His work on the pitch has been outdone only by his endeavors in both local and international communities.
Avery was the architect of the #oneVALPO campaign, a diversity movement that hatched from a racially-charged incident that occurred to one of his players in 2013. The program's winningest coach is also a proud partner of They Often Cry Outreach (TOCO), a not-for-profit organization that aids at-risk, orphaned children in the Caribbean. Avery's program also was responsible for raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for St. Baldrick's Foundation, an organization that aims to find cures for childhood cancers.
At Valpo, his team became a United Nations of sorts with players from 15 countries and multiple continents with a spectrum of backgrounds -- rich, poor, two parents, one parent, no parent.
"In a world that would tell us this shouldn't work, not only did it work, but it was our greatest strength," Avery said.
The foundation of that success, Avery artfully explained that real-life experiences was the establishment of trust, the willingness of people to humble themselves to share personal stories, and the ability to hear the same from others without casting judgment. At that point, first impressions based upon superficial things like skin color, dress and physical appearance can be changed, and relationships can be built.
"That can be difficult, especially for boys. Toughness is seen as having a hardened exterior," Avery said. "It's about getting to the point where we feel like we belong, not just fitting in. It's about people loving us for who we are, not for who they want us to be."
In the two months since the move at VU, Avery spent his initial time making sure his players were placed. Now that the holidays are over, it's down to the business of figuring out what's next.
"I've had eight, 10 inquiries and a couple hard offers, local and international," he said. "Soccer's been my life, but there are things outside of that I'm looking at. There's no plan in place. There are plenty of things to look at, getting a sense of what the family wants to do. It's a hard age for the kids to move. It's all new territory. At the end of the day, it's about teaching our kids how to handle something bad."
