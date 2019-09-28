Watching and waiting

BATTLE GROUND — Watch and wait.
Following Daniela Bedillo's round of 81 at Saturday's Lafayette Jefferson Regional, the Marquette freshman could only kill time as other scores trickled in, determining her postseason fate.
"I'm hoping, but I don't really think," Bedillo said of her state chances. "We'll see."
While Bedillo finished around 3 p.m., play continued into the early evening with final results still to be determined. She shared the low round among individual qualifiers with Catherine Barzycki of Griffith at Battle Ground Golf Club.
"It was more a mental issue today," Bedillo said. "I was just getting mad if the ball didn't roll right and stuff. I didn't quite hit the greens, my chips were fabulous, but my putts just weren't going in."
Bedillo went out strong, carding a 38 on the front that included a birdie and five pars, but she shaved the cup on a pair of par putts on the back nine, where she wound up with seven bogeys and two pars for a 43.
"I didn't start very well, then I was like, whatever, I started having fun and it went better," she said. "I started feeling more pressure, thinking I had to do better to end up well."
New Prairie sisters Jordan and Jaiden Winters shot 92 and 97, respectively.
"Both girls shot a really nice round," Cougars coach Bruce Watson said.
For Jordan, it was a dramatic improvement, 21 strokes to be exact, from last fall, when she carded a 113.
"Definitely much better," Jordan said. "It was cool, both of us being down here. Last year, I had no idea what I was doing. My nerves weren't as bad. I was more familiar with the course. There was one hole with water, I went it multiple times and I got like a 9 or 11 last year. This time, I parred it. If I did well enough (to advance), then great, but basically, I just wanted to make sure I was in the 90s or 80s and end the season well."
After Jordan's struggles of a season ago, Jaiden was encouraged by her round.
"I've done mini state and the junior tour, so I just tried to take it as something like that," Jaiden said. "The girls I played with were really nice. Most of my shots usually go left and and they were mostly straight. The greens were pretty hard, but I putted pretty well. I wanted to take the round, especially as a freshman, as building for next year. I knew I didn't really have a possibility of advancing to state, but that's my goal for next year. I'm actually kind of happy Jordan beat me. After last year, I know she wanted to play better."
Michigan City was one of last groups out on the course and was on its second nine at press time.
Lafayette Jefferson Regional
AT BATTLE GROUND
Local Individuals: Daniela Bedillo (Marquette) 81, Jordan Winters (New Prairie) 92, Jaiden Winters (New Prairie) 97.
