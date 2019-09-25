La PORTE — He wasn't even listed on the varsity roster Wednesday night.
And this is his first year of prep soccer.
But Chaise Magnuson has made the most of his brief time in the sport.
The La Porte sophomore, who's listed as a defender on the JV team, delivered two clutch goals, helping the Slicers erase a two-year losing skid to their bitter nemesis, 3-0, over Michigan City at Kesling Park in a physical contest.
“It feels really good,” Magnuson said. “Going to meet my parents and all the fans. It feels great. Especially since this is my first year of high school soccer. Just to make that big of an impact is special.”
Magnuson played eight years of travel soccer, then stopped playing for about four years.
He then returned to the sport after doing cross country for La Porte.
“I didn't really like running for hours and hours on end,” Magnuson said. “And I have a lot of friends on the soccer team. And I played a lot. And I've always been told to play soccer again. And I was like, 'You know what, I'll go to a tryout.' I played well and I was like, 'I guess this is what I want to do.'”
Magnuson scored twice in a 10-minute span in the second half, pushing the lead to 3-0 for the Slicers (4-8-1, 2-4 Duneland Athletic Conference) with 22:16 left.
“Chaise is a recent cross country convert to soccer, so he's got the fitness,” La Porte coach Pat McCoy said. “He's got a good finishing touch. Both of his goals tonight were just nice placement goals. We've been trying to get him to take a little bit of power off. We ask him to take a little bit of power off and find the back of the net. That's exactly what he did today.”
The Wolves (3-8-1, 1-5 DAC) tried to mount a rally, but couldn't break through, despite having numerous quality scoring opportunities on the night.
“We didn't take advantage of our chances,” City coach David Harris said. “We had the ball in the box with some dangerous stuff. We were in the wrong spot, unlucky, not hungry enough. One of the above.”
Eight minutes into the second half, Magnuson put the Slicers ahead 2-0. He won the ball and had a one-on-one with the goalie and beat him to the upper right of the goal. Roughly 10 minutes later, Magnuson’s second tally of the night pushed his team's cushion to 3-0. He scored off Carlos Segovia’s cross low and to the right of the net.
"I came off the bench and it was Senior Night,” Magnuson said. “We were trying to get the 'dub ('W') against City. We were playing for the seniors. I just got a good touch off the defender, got a good shot and got it rolling for me.”
After a tightly-contested opening half, La Porte struck first with just under four minutes left before the break. Segovia found the back of the net from the left side on a beautiful goal, finishing it to the far right part of the net after Aaron Feikes' header. That followed Imanol Chavez’s free kick from midfield. That made it 1-0 with 3:51 to go in the opening half.
“We haven't done real good at finishing this year,” McCoy said. “Carlos' goal was wicked awesome. It was a tough ball to hit. It was out of the air.”
Both teams had a decent amount of quality scoring chances in the first stanza. The contest stayed 1-0 at the break.
Slicers' keeper Miguel Jaime played the first 10 minutes, then Ronaldo Cuarenta was in net most of the match until the last five minutes, when Jaime returned to finish.
“Ronaldo made a couple pretty good saves actually, a couple dangerous balls came in on him,” McCoy said. “Miguel then pulled off a pretty important save in the dying minutes. The kid had a breakaway and a pretty hard shot. Miguel looked like he was in his comfort zone and made an awesome save. It was nice to keep the clean sheet.”
Tre Bisher had a terrific chance to score, but Jaime denied him with a stop with 15 seconds left to preserve the shutout.
Earlier, with 25:12 remaining, City's Omar Serrano had a free kick near midfield, which hit off the cross bar and bounced out. That would've made it 2-1.
For the match, Cuarenta tallied nine saves, while Jaime added three. The Slicers were playing without normal starting goalie Gilberto Garcia, who's out with a concussion.
On the other side, Harris recognized Nick Bednar as playing well.
“He kind of pulls the strings in the middle and works box to box. He's a good communicator," Harris said. "Our defenders played pretty decent. They had a few good chances and finished those, so props to them.”
The Wolves’ Gabe Galvan finished with 10 saves.
In the end, Segovia said the Slicers essentially had this contest circled on the players' schedules.
“This is the game we've been preparing for basically all summer,” he said. “Because their team is just our rival. We wanted that win bad. We've lost to them two years in a row and we just needed to change that.”
La Porte's junior varsity prevailed 1-0.
La Porte 3, Michigan City 0
Slicers sophomore Chaise Magnuson netted two goals.
