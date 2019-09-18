Twice as nice

La PORTE — It's been kind of a circuitous route for Gabby Hull in terms of her golf career.
The La Porte sophomore grew up playing golf, participating in junior leagues since she was like 5 years old. Then, she quit the sport for a while because she began swimming.
She returned to the links last year and admits she loves it.
“Mostly I wanted to do two sports in high school,” said Hull, who also swims for the Slicers. “So I thought since I played golf before, I should do it again. And I knew I wasn't terrible at it, that I could probably get better at it.”
Hull always knew she wanted to compete in prep golf when she was younger, so understandably realizing that goal has been rewarding.
“It's nice because I didn't think I would be good,” she said. “I thought all these girls would beat me. But I've come a long way.”
La Porte coach Libbie Gilliland has witnessed Hull's development up close since the beginning of last season.
“She comes to practice every day, works hard. She takes lessons on her own,” Gilliland said. “She tries to improve her game. She plays in the offseason. She participates in different programs. She's just a hard worker who works on and off the course to improve her game.”
Gilliland added Hull's best attribute as a player is her consistency. She's improved by over 17 strokes from last season.
"That just kind of shows you her commitment to the game," the Slicers coach said.
Coming off a team-best 104 in the Duneland Athletic Conference Invitational at The Brassie on Monday, Hull is striving to card an even better score in Friday's La Porte Sectional at Beechwood Golf Course.
“I didn't play too bad actually,” she said. “I wasn't the happiest with my score. But I'm trying to break 100 in the sectional.”
Hull's 18-hole scores have been fairly consistent this season, right around 100, and the DAC Invite wasn't an exception.
She feels her confidence is pretty high now, which should hopefully bode well for the postseason.
"For the first time last week I broke 50 for 9 holes," Hull said. "And if I do that, I think I have a pretty good shot at breaking 100. Plus, it's our home course, so I know that course pretty well."
Hull said that while she can't drive that far, the best part of her game is her irons. Hull sees herself as one of the leaders on the team, helping out the other golfers along with Jayme Noll.
Splitting time between golf and swimming, Hull still finds time to be a solid student.
She's earning all A and B grades currently, and Hull's taking Honors Geometry, in addition to Chemistry.
“It's sometimes hard to focus on both sports and school,” Hull said. “But I've been keeping up with it."
Plus, Hull participates in Future Farmers of America (FFA) as well as 4H.
Gilliland recognizes that Hull is a quality student and a well-rounded, affable person.
“She's a great kid,” Gilliland said. “Her locker's right outside my door. We have conversations every day. She always has a smile on her face. She doesn't get too upset very often.”
While Hull will primarily be aiming to lead her squad to a regional berth, she could advance to the regional individually as well. She needs to finish as one of the top three individuals on non-advancing teams to achieve that.
"That'd be great," she said. "I hope that happens, but we'll see what happens."
La Porte Girls Golf Sectional
Friday, 8 a.m. (shotgun start)
Beechwood Golf Course
Defending champion: Michigan City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.