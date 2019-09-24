WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Ohio State at Maryland`6 p.m.`BTN
West Virginia at Texas Tech`6 p.m.`ESPNU
Michigan State at Penn State`7 p.m.`FS1
Arkansas at Louisiana State`7 p.m.`SEC
TCU at Oklahoma`8 p.m.`ESPNU
GOLF
Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, first round, Shanghai`Midnight (Thursday)`ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.`Noon`FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Cubs at Pittsburgh`6 p.m.`WGN
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay`6 p.m.`ESPN
Cleveland at White Sox`7 p.m.`NBCSCH
Oakland at LA Angels`9 p.m.`ESPN
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Preseason: Washington at Blackhawks`7:30 p.m.`NBCSCH+/NHLN
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, Fukuoka, Japan`2:30 a.m. (Thursday)`NBCSN
World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool B, Kobe, Japan`5:30 a.m. (Thursday)`NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma`1:55 p.m.`ESPNEWS
Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana`9 p.m.`FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Washington at Houston`8 p.m.`ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin`10 a.m.`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals`Midnight (Thursday)`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals`5 a.m. (Thursday)`TENNIS
