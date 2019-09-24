WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Ohio State at Maryland`6 p.m.`BTN 

West Virginia at Texas Tech`6 p.m.`ESPNU 

Michigan State at Penn State`7 p.m.`FS1 

Arkansas at Louisiana State`7 p.m.`SEC 

TCU at Oklahoma`8 p.m.`ESPNU

GOLF

Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, first round, Shanghai`Midnight (Thursday)`ESPN2 

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.`Noon`FS2 

MLB BASEBALL

Cubs at Pittsburgh`6 p.m.`WGN

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay`6 p.m.`ESPN 

Cleveland at White Sox`7 p.m.`NBCSCH

Oakland at LA Angels`9 p.m.`ESPN 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Preseason: Washington at Blackhawks`7:30 p.m.`NBCSCH+/NHLN

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, Fukuoka, Japan`2:30 a.m. (Thursday)`NBCSN 

World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool B, Kobe, Japan`5:30 a.m. (Thursday)`NBCSN 

MEN'S SOCCER

Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma`1:55 p.m.`ESPNEWS 

Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana`9 p.m.`FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Washington at Houston`8 p.m.`ESPN2 

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS

ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin`10 a.m.`TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals`Midnight (Thursday)`TENNIS 

ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Quarterfinals`5 a.m. (Thursday)`TENNIS

