MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Penn State at Michigan State`5 p.m.`BTN
Indiana at Northwestern`7 p.m.`BTN
MLB BASEBALL
Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card`7 p.m.`TBS
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan`2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)`NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A`11:55 a.m.`TNT
UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B`2 p.m.`TNT
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds`9 p.m.`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds`5 a.m. (Wednesday)`TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar`8:30 a.m.`NBCSN
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar (taped)`11 a.m.`NBCSN
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar`12:30 p.m.`NBCSN
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2`7 p.m.`ESPN
