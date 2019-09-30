MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Penn State at Michigan State`5 p.m.`BTN

Indiana at Northwestern`7 p.m.`BTN

MLB BASEBALL

Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card`7 p.m.`TBS

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan`2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)`NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A`11:55 a.m.`TNT

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B`2 p.m.`TNT

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds`9 p.m.`TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds`5 a.m. (Wednesday)`TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar`8:30 a.m.`NBCSN

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar (taped)`11 a.m.`NBCSN

IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar`12:30 p.m.`NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2`7 p.m.`ESPN

