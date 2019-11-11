MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pittsburgh at Robert Morris`5 p.m.`ESPNU

Creighton at Michigan`5:30 p.m.`FS1

North Alabama at Indiana`6 p.m.`BTN

Missouri at Xavier`6 p.m.`CBSSN

New Hampshire at St. John's`6 p.m.`FS2

Evansville at Kentucky`6 p.m.`SEC

Minnesota at Butler`7:30 p.m.`FS1

Miami at Central Florida`8 p.m.`CBSSN

Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.`8 p.m.`ESPN

Murray State at Tennessee`8 p.m.`SEC

Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore.`10:30 p.m.`ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Western Michigan at Ohio`6:30 p.m.`ESPN2

Eastern Michigan at Akron`7 p.m.`ESPNU

MLB BASEBALL

Manager of the Year Awards`5 p.m.`MLB

NBA BASKETBALL

Cleveland at Philadelphia`6 p.m.`NBA

Portland at Sacramento`9 p.m.`NBA

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at NY Rangers`6:30 p.m.`NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London`6 a.m.`TENNIS

ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London`8 a.m.`TENNIS

ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London`Noon`TENNIS

ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London`2 p.m.`TENNIS

