MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pittsburgh at Robert Morris`5 p.m.`ESPNU
Creighton at Michigan`5:30 p.m.`FS1
North Alabama at Indiana`6 p.m.`BTN
Missouri at Xavier`6 p.m.`CBSSN
New Hampshire at St. John's`6 p.m.`FS2
Evansville at Kentucky`6 p.m.`SEC
Minnesota at Butler`7:30 p.m.`FS1
Miami at Central Florida`8 p.m.`CBSSN
Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.`8 p.m.`ESPN
Murray State at Tennessee`8 p.m.`SEC
Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore.`10:30 p.m.`ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Western Michigan at Ohio`6:30 p.m.`ESPN2
Eastern Michigan at Akron`7 p.m.`ESPNU
MLB BASEBALL
Manager of the Year Awards`5 p.m.`MLB
NBA BASKETBALL
Cleveland at Philadelphia`6 p.m.`NBA
Portland at Sacramento`9 p.m.`NBA
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at NY Rangers`6:30 p.m.`NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London`6 a.m.`TENNIS
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London`8 a.m.`TENNIS
ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London`Noon`TENNIS
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London`2 p.m.`TENNIS
