COLLEGE GOLF

The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Semifinals, DeKalb County, Ga.`2 p.m.`GOLF

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Maryland at Penn State`5 p.m.`BTN

Michigan State at Michigan`7 p.m.`BTN

MLB BASEBALL

World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 6`7 p.m.`FOX

NBA BASKETBALL

Atlanta at Miami`6:30 p.m.`NBA

Memphis at LA Lakers`9:30 p.m.`NBA

NHL HOCKEY

Tampa Bay at NY Rangers`6:30 p.m.`NBCSN

Blackhawks at Nashville`7 p.m.`NBCSCH

MEN'S SOCCER

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Ecuador, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil`2:50 p.m.`FS2

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. New Zealand, Group A, Brasília, Brazil`5:50 p.m.`FS2

Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna`7:55 p.m.`FS2

MLS Playoffs: Seattle at LA FC, Western Conference Final`9 p.m.`ESPN

TENNIS

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China`3 a.m.`TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS

WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China`3 a.m. (Wednesday)`TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds`5 a.m. (Wednesday)`TENNIS 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.