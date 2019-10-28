COLLEGE GOLF
The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Semifinals, DeKalb County, Ga.`2 p.m.`GOLF
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Maryland at Penn State`5 p.m.`BTN
Michigan State at Michigan`7 p.m.`BTN
MLB BASEBALL
World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 6`7 p.m.`FOX
NBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Miami`6:30 p.m.`NBA
Memphis at LA Lakers`9:30 p.m.`NBA
NHL HOCKEY
Tampa Bay at NY Rangers`6:30 p.m.`NBCSN
Blackhawks at Nashville`7 p.m.`NBCSCH
MEN'S SOCCER
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Ecuador, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil`2:50 p.m.`FS2
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Brazil vs. New Zealand, Group A, Brasília, Brazil`5:50 p.m.`FS2
Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna`7:55 p.m.`FS2
MLS Playoffs: Seattle at LA FC, Western Conference Final`9 p.m.`ESPN
TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China`3 a.m.`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS
WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China`3 a.m. (Wednesday)`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds`5 a.m. (Wednesday)`TENNIS
