GOLF
LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, second round, French Lick, Ind.`2 p.m.`GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3`3 p.m.`FS1
N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 4`7 p.m.`TBS
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia`6 p.m.`NBA
NHL HOCKEY
Tampa Bay at Montreal`6 p.m.`NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, Solna, Sweden`1:30 p.m.`ESPNEWS
CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Toronto`6:15 p.m.`ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open and The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds`3 a.m.`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open and The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open and The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds`7:30 a.m.`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open and The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds`3 a.m. (Wednesday)`TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open and The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds`5 a.m. (Wednesday)`TENNIS
