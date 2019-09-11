WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Notre Dame at South Carolina`6 p.m.`SEC
North Carolina State at Minnesota`7 p.m.`BTN
European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam`4:30 a.m.`GOLF
European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam`8:30 a.m.`GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.`1 p.m.`GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, Perthshire, Scotland`2 a.m. (Friday)`GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas)`7 p.m.`ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.`2 p.m.`FS2
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Detroit OR Milwaukee at Miami`Noon`MLB
Kansas City at White Sox`1:10 p.m.`WGN
Cubs at San Diego`2:40`NBCSCH
St. Louis at Colorado (joined in progress)`3 p.m.`MLB
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Philadelphia`6 p.m.`FOX
NFL FOOTBALL
Tampa Bay at Carolina`7:20 p.m.`NFL
TENNIS
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS
WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China`6 a.m.`TENNIS
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C.`10 a.m.`TENNIS
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C.`4:30 p.m.`TENNIS
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals`9:30 p.m.`TENNIS
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals`5 a.m. (Friday)`TENNIS
WORLD CUP MEN'S BASKETBALL
FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Australia, Semifinal I, Beijing`3 a.m. (Friday)`ESPN
