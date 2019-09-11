WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER 

Notre Dame at South Carolina`6 p.m.`SEC

North Carolina State at Minnesota`7 p.m.`BTN

European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam`4:30 a.m.`GOLF

European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, Amsterdam`8:30 a.m.`GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, first round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.`1 p.m.`GOLF

LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, Perthshire, Scotland`2 a.m. (Friday)`GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Longview (Texas) at John Tyler (Texas)`7 p.m.`ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.`2 p.m.`FS2

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Detroit OR Milwaukee at Miami`Noon`MLB

Kansas City at White Sox`1:10 p.m.`WGN

Cubs at San Diego`2:40`NBCSCH

St. Louis at Colorado (joined in progress)`3 p.m.`MLB

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Baltimore OR Atlanta at Philadelphia`6 p.m.`FOX

NFL FOOTBALL

Tampa Bay at Carolina`7:20 p.m.`NFL

TENNIS

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds`5 a.m.`TENNIS

WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China`6 a.m.`TENNIS

USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C.`10 a.m.`TENNIS

USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C.`4:30 p.m.`TENNIS

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals`9:30 p.m.`TENNIS

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals`5 a.m. (Friday)`TENNIS

WORLD CUP MEN'S BASKETBALL

FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Australia, Semifinal I, Beijing`3 a.m. (Friday)`ESPN

