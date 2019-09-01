AUTO RACING
NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, eliminations, Indianapolis`10 a.m.`FS1
NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, semifinals and finals, Indianapolis`Noon`FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Notre Dame at Louisville`7 p.m.`ESPN
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Ind.`2 p.m.`GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.`Noon`FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Texas at NY Yankees`Noon`ESPN
Seattle at Cubs`1:20 p.m.`WGN
Houston at Milwaukee`3 p.m.`ESPN
White Sox at Cleveland`6:10 p.m.`NBCSCH
Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland`7 p.m.`MLB
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.`10 a.m.`ESPN2
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.`2 p.m.`ESPN2
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.`6 p.m.`ESPN2
