 

AUTO RACING

NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, eliminations, Indianapolis`10 a.m.`FS1

NHRA Drag Racing: Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, semifinals and finals, Indianapolis`Noon`FOX

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Notre Dame at Louisville`7 p.m.`ESPN

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, final round, Newburgh, Ind.`2 p.m.`GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.`Noon`FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Texas at NY Yankees`Noon`ESPN

Seattle at Cubs`1:20 p.m.`WGN

Houston at Milwaukee`3 p.m.`ESPN

White Sox at Cleveland`6:10 p.m.`NBCSCH

Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland`7 p.m.`MLB

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.`10 a.m.`ESPN2

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.`2 p.m.`ESPN2

U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.`6 p.m.`ESPN2

