AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, Burswood, Australia`5 a.m.(Thursday)`FS2

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Minnesota at Texas`6 p.m.`FS1

Stanford at Florida`6 p.m.`SEC

GOLF

World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's and Women's Championship, Thackerville, Okla.`6:30 p.m.`GOLF

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany`3 a.m. (Thursday)`GOLF

MLB BASEBALL

Minnesota at Boston`6 p.m.`MLB

White Sox at Cleveland`6:10 p.m.`NBCSCH

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.`10 a.m.`ESPN

U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.`5 p.m.`ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Dallas at Connecticut` 5 p.m.`CBSSN

 

