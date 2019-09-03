AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, Burswood, Australia`5 a.m.(Thursday)`FS2
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Minnesota at Texas`6 p.m.`FS1
Stanford at Florida`6 p.m.`SEC
GOLF
World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's and Women's Championship, Thackerville, Okla.`6:30 p.m.`GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, Zahlen, Germany`3 a.m. (Thursday)`GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
Minnesota at Boston`6 p.m.`MLB
White Sox at Cleveland`6:10 p.m.`NBCSCH
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.`10 a.m.`ESPN
U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.`5 p.m.`ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Connecticut` 5 p.m.`CBSSN
