Today

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia`4 a.m.`FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy`4:55 a.m.`ESPN2

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, Monza, Italy`7:55 a.m.`ESPNEWS

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Indianapolis`10 a.m.`NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Indianapolis`11 a.m.`NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Indianapolis`12:30`NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis`2 p.m.`NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Cincinnati at Ohio State`11 a.m.`ABC

Vanderbilt at Purdue`11 a.m.`BTN

UAB at Akron`11 a.m.`CBSSN

Syracuse at Maryland`11 a.m.`ESPN

West Virginia at Missouri`11 a.m.`ESPN2

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech`11 a.m.`ESPNU

Army at Michigan`11 a.m.`FOX

Rutgers at Iowa`11 a.m.`FS1

Charleston Southern at South Carolina`11 a.m.`SEC

Texas A&M at Clemson`2:30 p.m.`ABC

Central Michigan at Wisconsin`2:30 p.m.`BTN

Illinois at Connecticut`2:30 p.m.`CBSSN

Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State`2:30 p.m.`ESPNU

Nebraska at Colorado`2:30 p.m.`FOX

Murray State at Georgia`3 p.m.`ESPN2

New Mexico State at Alabama`3 p.m.`SEC

Central Florida at Florida Atlantic`6 p.m.`CBSSN

BYU at Tennessee`6 p.m.`ESPN

LSU at Texas`6:30 p.m.`ABC

Western Michigan at Michigan State`6:30 p.m.`BTN

Tulane at Auburn`6:30 p.m.`ESPN2

University of Tennessee Martin at Florida`6:30 p.m.`ESPNU

Buffalo at Penn State`6:30 p.m.`FOX

Arkansas at Mississippi`6:30 p.m.`SEC

Minnesota at Fresno State`9:30 p.m.`CBSSN

Stanford at Southern California`9:30 p.m.`ESPN

California at Washington`9:30 p.m.`FS1

GOLF

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, third round, Zahlen, Germany`6 a.m.`GOLF

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, Zahlen, Germany`5:30 a.m. (Sunday)`GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.`Noon`FS2

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Boston`3 p.m.`FS1

Philadelphia at NY Mets`6 p.m.`FS1

L.A. Angels at White Sox`6:10 p.m.`NBCSH

Cubs at Milwaukee`6:40 p.m.`WGN

San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego`8 p.m.`MLB

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Women's Championship, Flushing, N.Y.`3 p.m.`ESPN

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy`8:05 a.m.`ESPN2

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Indianapolis`9:30 a.m.`NBCSN

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis`1 p.m.`NBC

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

FIVB World Tour: Finals, Rome (taped)`10 a.m.`NBCSN

CYCLING

Vuelta A España: Stage 15, 88 miles, Tineo to Santuario del Acebo, Spain (taped)`12 a.m. (Monday)`NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, Zahlen, Germany`5:30 a.m.`GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.`Noon`FS1

MLB BASEBALL

Philadelphia at NY Mets`Noon`TBS

LA Angels at White Sox`1:10 p.m.`WGN

Cubs at Milwaukee`1:20 p.m.`NBCSH

Detroit at Oakland OR Colorado at San Diego`3 p.m.`MLB

NY Yankees at Boston`7 p.m.`ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cleveland, Baltimore at Miami, Buffalo at NY Jets, Kansas City at Jacksonville`Noon`CBS

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Minnesota, Washington at Philadelphia, LA Rams at Carolina`Noon`FOX

Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Seattle`3:05`CBS

Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, Detroit at Arizona, San Francisco at Tampa Bay`3:25 p.m.`FOX

Pittsburgh at New England`7:20 p.m.`NBC

ROAD RUNNING

The 5th Avenue Mile: From Manhattan, N.Y.`11:30 a.m.`NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA: Norway vs. Sweden, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Solna, Sweden`1:30 p.m.`ESPNEWS

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.`Noon`ESPN

U.S. Open: Men's Championship, Flushing, N.Y.`3 p.m.`ESPN

WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds`7 p.m.`TENNIS

WNBA

Minnesota at Los Angeles`3 p.m.`ESPN2

