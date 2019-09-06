Today
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia`4 a.m.`FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy`4:55 a.m.`ESPN2
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, Monza, Italy`7:55 a.m.`ESPNEWS
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Indianapolis`10 a.m.`NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Indianapolis`11 a.m.`NBCSN
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Indianapolis`12:30`NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, Indianapolis`2 p.m.`NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cincinnati at Ohio State`11 a.m.`ABC
Vanderbilt at Purdue`11 a.m.`BTN
UAB at Akron`11 a.m.`CBSSN
Syracuse at Maryland`11 a.m.`ESPN
West Virginia at Missouri`11 a.m.`ESPN2
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech`11 a.m.`ESPNU
Army at Michigan`11 a.m.`FOX
Rutgers at Iowa`11 a.m.`FS1
Charleston Southern at South Carolina`11 a.m.`SEC
Texas A&M at Clemson`2:30 p.m.`ABC
Central Michigan at Wisconsin`2:30 p.m.`BTN
Illinois at Connecticut`2:30 p.m.`CBSSN
Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State`2:30 p.m.`ESPNU
Nebraska at Colorado`2:30 p.m.`FOX
Murray State at Georgia`3 p.m.`ESPN2
New Mexico State at Alabama`3 p.m.`SEC
Central Florida at Florida Atlantic`6 p.m.`CBSSN
BYU at Tennessee`6 p.m.`ESPN
LSU at Texas`6:30 p.m.`ABC
Western Michigan at Michigan State`6:30 p.m.`BTN
Tulane at Auburn`6:30 p.m.`ESPN2
University of Tennessee Martin at Florida`6:30 p.m.`ESPNU
Buffalo at Penn State`6:30 p.m.`FOX
Arkansas at Mississippi`6:30 p.m.`SEC
Minnesota at Fresno State`9:30 p.m.`CBSSN
Stanford at Southern California`9:30 p.m.`ESPN
California at Washington`9:30 p.m.`FS1
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, third round, Zahlen, Germany`6 a.m.`GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, Zahlen, Germany`5:30 a.m. (Sunday)`GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.`Noon`FS2
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Boston`3 p.m.`FS1
Philadelphia at NY Mets`6 p.m.`FS1
L.A. Angels at White Sox`6:10 p.m.`NBCSH
Cubs at Milwaukee`6:40 p.m.`WGN
San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego`8 p.m.`MLB
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Women's Championship, Flushing, N.Y.`3 p.m.`ESPN
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy`8:05 a.m.`ESPN2
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Indianapolis`9:30 a.m.`NBCSN
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Brickyard 400, Indianapolis`1 p.m.`NBC
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
FIVB World Tour: Finals, Rome (taped)`10 a.m.`NBCSN
CYCLING
Vuelta A España: Stage 15, 88 miles, Tineo to Santuario del Acebo, Spain (taped)`12 a.m. (Monday)`NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, Zahlen, Germany`5:30 a.m.`GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.`Noon`FS1
MLB BASEBALL
Philadelphia at NY Mets`Noon`TBS
LA Angels at White Sox`1:10 p.m.`WGN
Cubs at Milwaukee`1:20 p.m.`NBCSH
Detroit at Oakland OR Colorado at San Diego`3 p.m.`MLB
NY Yankees at Boston`7 p.m.`ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cleveland, Baltimore at Miami, Buffalo at NY Jets, Kansas City at Jacksonville`Noon`CBS
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Minnesota, Washington at Philadelphia, LA Rams at Carolina`Noon`FOX
Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at LA Chargers, Cincinnati at Seattle`3:05`CBS
Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, Detroit at Arizona, San Francisco at Tampa Bay`3:25 p.m.`FOX
Pittsburgh at New England`7:20 p.m.`NBC
ROAD RUNNING
The 5th Avenue Mile: From Manhattan, N.Y.`11:30 a.m.`NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
UEFA: Norway vs. Sweden, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Solna, Sweden`1:30 p.m.`ESPNEWS
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.`Noon`ESPN
U.S. Open: Men's Championship, Flushing, N.Y.`3 p.m.`ESPN
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds`7 p.m.`TENNIS
WNBA
Minnesota at Los Angeles`3 p.m.`ESPN2
