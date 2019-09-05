AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia`4:30 a.m.`FS2

Finals Series: Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, Elimination Final, Olympic Park, Australia`12 a.m.`FS2

Finals Series: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia`4 a.m.`FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy`3:55 a.m.`ESPN2

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monza, Italy`7:55 a.m.`ESPNU

NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Indianapolis`1 p.m.`NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Indianapolis`3 p.m.`NBCSN

Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy`4:55 a.m.`ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wake Forest at Rice`7 p.m.`CBSSN

Marshall at Boise State`8 p.m.`ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

Washington at Michigan State`6 p.m.`BTN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Ohio State at Texas A&M`8 p.m.`SEC

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Baylor at Wisconsin`8 p.m.`BTN

GOLF

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany`4 a.m.`GOLF

European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany`8 a.m.`GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.`2 p.m.`FS2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.)`9 p.m.`ESPNU

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Boston OR Toronto at Tampa Bay`6 p.m.`MLB

Cubs at Brewers`7:10 p.m.`NBCSCH

Angels at White Sox`7:10 p.m.`NBCSCH+

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Hamburg, Germany`1:30 p.m `ESPN2

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Rutherford, N.J.`8 p.m.`FS1

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.`11 a.m.`ESPN2

U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y. `3 p.m. `ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale, Brussels (taped)`10 p.m.`NBCSN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.