AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, Melbourne, Australia`4:30 a.m.`FS2
Finals Series: Western vs. Greater Western Sydney, Elimination Final, Olympic Park, Australia`12 a.m.`FS2
Finals Series: Richmond vs. Brisbane, Qualifying Final, Woolloongabba, Australia`4 a.m.`FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Monza, Italy`3:55 a.m.`ESPN2
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monza, Italy`7:55 a.m.`ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Indianapolis`1 p.m.`NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Indianapolis`3 p.m.`NBCSN
Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Monza, Italy`4:55 a.m.`ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest at Rice`7 p.m.`CBSSN
Marshall at Boise State`8 p.m.`ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
Washington at Michigan State`6 p.m.`BTN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Ohio State at Texas A&M`8 p.m.`SEC
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Baylor at Wisconsin`8 p.m.`BTN
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany`4 a.m.`GOLF
European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, Zahlen, Germany`8 a.m.`GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.`2 p.m.`FS2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.)`9 p.m.`ESPNU
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Boston OR Toronto at Tampa Bay`6 p.m.`MLB
Cubs at Brewers`7:10 p.m.`NBCSCH
Angels at White Sox`7:10 p.m.`NBCSCH+
MEN'S SOCCER
UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, Hamburg, Germany`1:30 p.m `ESPN2
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, East Rutherford, N.J.`8 p.m.`FS1
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.`11 a.m.`ESPN2
U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y. `3 p.m. `ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale, Brussels (taped)`10 p.m.`NBCSN
