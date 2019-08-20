Turning the tide

PLYMOUTH — The early part of Tuesday night was a struggle for La Porte's volleyball team.
First, it had to deal with its bus breaking down en route to Plymouth. Then, the squad dropped the first game.
From there, the evening went much better for the Slicers, who rebounded to claim the next three games to defeat a tenacious Pilgrims team, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 26-24, in a highly-competitive match.
“It was more of us coming together toward the end,” La Porte outside hitter Cheyanne Seymour said. “We kind of like fell apart, we weren't talking a whole lot, but then, we trusted each other more and pulled through.”
In the opening game, the Slicers (2-0) seemed a little lackadaisical and made some uncharacteristic mistakes. That permitted Plymouth to pull away at the end of that game.
After that, La Porte cut down on its miscues and claimed two of the next three contests. It overcame a late six-point deficit in the fourth game to prevail.
“Plymouth looked really good coming out,” Slicers coach Cassie Holmquest said. “They had a really nice crowd, so they were pretty fired up. I'm not sure we were anticipating their energy. That kind of started us off slow. But once we got going in each game, we were able to turn it around.”
When asked what primarily changed after Game 1, Holmquest was direct.
“They don't like to lose,” she said. “That's our first game lost of the season. So they realized we really need to play here. We need to turn this around, start doing the things we know we need to do and get this game."
The start of the fourth game was back and forth until the Pilgrims pulled away for a 21-15 lead. La Porte then closed the contest on an 11-3 run to seal the match. It won after the Pilgrims hit a ball off the speakers in the rafters on their third hit.
"I was really excited because we had fought really hard and I knew none of us wanted to lose at all," Seymour said. "And losing that first game kind of gave us that momentum to want to come back and win."
La Porte controlled the early part of the first game, until the Pilgrims built a little cushion midway through it. Plymouth capitalized on the visitors’ mistakes and used effective team play to go ahead 13-10. La Porte rallied, though, and led 17-16. That was the Slicers’ last lead of that game.
In the second contest, La Porte went ahead 9-6 and 11-8 by pouncing on the home team’s miscues and spreading the ball around. The visitors fought back from a 15-13 deficit, taking an 18-15 advantage. The Pilgrims tied it a few times, including 23-23, but the Slicers won the last two points.
At the outset of Game 3, the Slicers trailed 6-2. They were trying to dig out of that hole the rest of that contest. They finally broke through and knotted it 17-17 after Seymour’s kill, then closed the third game on an 8-2 run. Seymour’s kill sealed that contest. Aniya Kennedy and Seymour were both pivotal at the net down the stretch of that game.
Kennedy paced the Slicers with 14 kills and three blocks, and Seymour had 11 kills and three blocks. Lexi Joyner recorded eight kills, and Leeann Hill added four blocks. Olivia Voelker tallied 11 digs, and Paige Conklin had 26 assists, 11 digs and eight kills. Halle Seaburg chipped in 17 assists.
“Both Aniya (Kennedy) and Cheyanne (Seymour) played really solid games tonight,” Holmquest said. “Olivia (Voelker) had a really good game passing. We utilized Aniya and Cheyanne, just going to them, consistently going to them, trying to run some combos off of them. Get them moving around the floor a little bit more. That helped make them more successful.”
The Slicers were playing without veteran outside hitter Annalise Warnock. Holmquest said she didn't have the mandatory number of practices to play on Tuesday due to the team adding the Leo match this past Saturday.
La Porte travels to Munster on Thursday in an added match to the schedule.
La Porte 23-26-25-26, Plymouth 25-24-19-24
The Slicers’ Aniya Kennedy earned 14 kills and three blocks.
