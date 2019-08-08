Turbos stash 15 medals

After the Turbos' gold-medal performance at the Indiana Age Group State Championship, La Porte's swim club joined the fastest swimmers from nine states for four days of racing in the Central Zone Championship at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in Fargo, N.D.
The local kids didn't come home empty-handed. Far from it.
The Turbos trio of Gavin Crail, Brelei Brown and Abbas Hakim won a team-record 15 medals in the meet.
"I've never had a group of swimmers go to Zones and bring home such a plethora of medals," Turbos coach Brahim Hakim said. "My coaches and I had these kids so pumped up for state last week, I was worried about a letdown in intensity after Gavin and Abbas's gold-medal performance. Well, that never happened. These kids raced with a vengeance."
The Turbos won four silver, two bronze and nine other top eight medals.
Crail, 10, scored 85 individual points and finished fifth in the high-point standings. He won silver in the 200-meter individual medley (2 minutes, 48.18 second), bronze in the 100 Breaststroke (1:29.76), fifth in both the 200 free and 100 butterfly (2:33.43, 1:18.89), sixth in the 50 breast (42.31) and eighh in the 50 butterfly (35.02).
Hakim, 12, scored 51.5 individual points on the way to silver in the 400 medley relay ( 4:38.86), bronze in the 200 medley relay (2:06.85), fifth in both the 100 and 200 breast (1:18.41, 2:50.27) and seventh in the 400 IM. In the 400 IM, Hakim negative split the back, breast and free 100s of the race.
"Negative splits are very rare in swimming," coach Hakim said. "Abbas negative split three times in one race."
Brown, 12, scored 12 individual points and finished with silver in both the 200 and 400 free relays (1:56.0, 4:14.24), seventh in the 50 free (28.95), 19th in the 50 fly (35.02) and 26th in both the 100 free and 50 back (1:06.13, 35.35).
This summer has been a breakout season for the Turbos. From conference to divisionals (semi-state) to state and Zones, the Turbos have far exceeded expectations. The team, which trains at La Porte High School, is enjoying a well-deserved rest before the fall/winter season begins Sept. 3.
