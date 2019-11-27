Boys
Michigan City 86, Westville 51
MICHIGAN CITY (17-25-22-22)
DezMand Hawkins 4-13 4-6 13, Caron McKinney 3-6 3-5 9, Tahari Watson 6-13 2-4 19, Donye Grant 4-6 0-0 8, Warren Sails 1-5 0-0 3, Devin Bush 4-11 2-2 12, Jalen Bullock 4-8 0-0 8, Jose Jenkins 4-5 0-0 8, Shelley Miller 1-1 0-2 2, Denzell Spears 1-2 0-0 2, LaVontae Pointer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals -- 33-71 11-19 86.
WESTVILLE (10-15-15-11)
Alec Hannon 1-3 2-2 5, Jace Woods 4-11 3-5 12, Daijon Reddix 4-7 2-4 11, Josh DeChantal 2-12 0-0 4, Jaron Hannon 3-4 1-3 7, Carlin Young 2-4 1-2 6, Deemeco McCoy 0-1 1-2 1, Zack Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Kreighbaum 0-1 0-0 0, Reyes Steppe 1-2 0-0 3, Kenny Pepper 0-0 2-2 2. Totals -- 17-45 12-20 51.
3-point field goals: Watson 5, Bush 2, Hawkins, Sails (MC); A. Hannon, Woods, Reddix, Young, Steppe (W). Leaders: Bullock 8 (MC), J. Hannon 7 (W). Assists: Grant 6 (MC), Young 2 (W). Steals: Watson 5 (MC), Woods 3 (W). Team fouls: Michigan City 22, Westville 15. Fouled out: None.
South Bend Riley 70, La Porte 66
S.B. RILEY (20-25-14-11)
Blake Wesley 8-26 2-3 22, Kemuriee Love 0-1 0-0 0, Jahmal Robert 0-0 0-0 0, Doug Adams 2-3 1-2 6, Phillip Robles 7-14 0-1 18, Klay Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Daquan Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Tieon Autry 3-4 0-0 6, Davyion Anderson 0-2 1-2 1, Jackson Copley 5-12 3-4 15, Taedon Stumpf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 26-64 7-12 70.
La PORTE (15-20-17-14)
RJ Anglin 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Osowski 0-7 0-0 0, Zach Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Micah Spatt 1-2 0-1 2, Carson Crass 3-7 7-10 12, Garrott Ott-Large 6-13 9-11 25, Grant Gresham 4-5 2-2 10, Mason Schroeder 1-3 0-0 2, Grant Ott-Large 5-11 4-4 15. Totals — 20-48 22-28 66.
3-point field goals: S.B. Riley 11-35 (Wesley 4-16, Love 0-1, Adams 1-2, Robles 4-7, Anderson 0-1, Copley 2-7, Stumpf 0-1); La Porte 5-21 (Osowski 0-6, Spatt 0-1, Ga. Ott-Large 4-10, Gr. Ott-Large 1-4). Turnovers: S.B. Riley 10, La Porte 13. Total fouls: S.B. Riley 20, La Porte 15. Fouled out: None. Records: S.B. Riley 1-0, La Porte 0-1.
South Central 51, Wheeler 37
SOUTH CENTRAL (15-14-12-10)
Karson Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Brendan Carr 8-12 4-6 21, Zack Christy 3-7 2-2 9, Brady Glisic 2-3 3-3 7, Trent Hudspeth 2-5 2-2 7, Newburn 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Scott 1-1 2-5 4, Trent Smoker 1-5 1-2 3, Todd Snyder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 17-33 14-20 51.
WHEELER (9-7-11-10)
Catherman 2-4 0-0 6, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Credit 3-7 0-0 8, Goorich 0-0 0-0 0, Klimczak 0-2 0-0 0, Kostbade 1-8 1-2 4, Radinsky 4-13 1-2 12, Reif 3-8 0-0 7. Totals -- 13-42 2-4 37.
3-point field goals: Carr, Christy, Hudspeth (SC); Radinsky 3, Catherman 2, Credit 2, Kostbade, Reif (W). Leaders -- Rebounds: Carr 14 (SC), Reif 5 (W). Assists: Christy 3 (SC). Steals: Glisic 3 (SC), Reif 3 (W). Team fouls: South Central 13, Wheeler 16. Fouled out: Catherman.
New Prairie 73, South Bend Career Academy 52
NEW PRAIRIE (20-6-23-24)
Derek Daniels 1 0-0 3, Tanner Moreno 2 3-4 5, Chase Ketterer 2 5-6 10, David Swanson 0 0-0 0, Grady Lapczynski 2 0-0 6, Rylan McBride 3 3-4 11, Devin Szalay 1 0-0 3, Braydon Flagg 7 4-7 21, Hunter Smith 2 4-4 8, Evan Foerg 2 2-5 6, Jacob Meyers 0 0-0 0.
SOUTH BEND CAREER ACADEMY (13-15-12-12)
Ayden Clark 2 2-2 7, De'Andre Coleman Jr. 6 1-4 13, Jacary Spates 2 0-0 5, Tyvon Henry 4 0-0 9, Matthew Saunders 1 0-0 2, Marcus Simpson 0 0-0 0, Jarell Williams 0 0-0 0, Kevin Carouthers 2 0-0 6, Antwon Vaughn 4 2-2 10, John King 0 0-0 0, Sayvon Stephens 0 0-0 0, Andrew Sutherland 0 0-0 0, Donavin Patterson 0 0-0 0
3-point field goals: Flagg 3, McBride 2, Lapczynski 2, Szalay, Ketterer, Daniels (NP); Carouthers 2, Clark, Spates, Henry (SBCA). Leaders — Rebounds: Smith 9 (NP), Coleman 4 (SBCA). Assists: Flagg 4 (NP), Vaughn 4 (SBCA). Team fouls: New Prairie 15, South Bend Career Academy 14. Fouled out: None.
