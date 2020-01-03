Not too long ago, Notre Dame was one of the premier college football programs and Indiana dominated the college basketball landscape. Now, it's hard to say that either have come close to that in some time.
NOTRE DAME
BEST: Making 2012 BCS National Championship Game, 2018 College Football Playoffs.
For the first time since the Lou Holtz era, the Fighting Irish finally had a chance at putting itself amongst the country's elite college football programs with a matchup against Alabama looming for the National Championship. We all know how that one went.
It was an absolutely pathetic loss, showcasing just how far Notre Dame has fallen since the '90s. A similar showing occurred in last year's College Football Semifinal game against Clemson, getting romped, 30-3.
Notre Dame has this stigma and auora about them that should not be there. People hear the school's name and automatically think it deserves more respect than most programs, when in reality, the Irish haven't done anything to back that up in the past 30 or so years. Brian Kelly will have to find a way to win one of these type of games soon if Notre Dame wants to belong along the elite once again.
WORST: Losing embarrassingly in both those games.
Read the three paragraphs above.
Notre Dame fans, y'all have got to take a big step back and look at your program. Has Kelly really done anything that impresses you? Every time he's given your team a chance to prove that it's back, it folds.
Remember, you used to be one of the premier programs in the country. Now, the Irish are a running joke of being a team that can't perform when it matters most.
NORTHWESTERN
BEST: Beating Vanderbilt in first round of 2017 NCAA Tournament.
The Wilcats hosted the first NCAA Basketball Tournament in 1939, but never made the field until 78 years later. An ironic situation nonetheless, but finally, Northwestern had its chance.
It made the most of it, upending Vanderbilt in a back-and-forth, 68-66 victory for the Wildcats' first tournament win in school history. They almost upset the national runner-up that year in Gonzaga, losing by just six in the second round.
WORST: Finishing last in Big 10 Legends Division for football in 2013.
Pat Fitzgerald is one of the most underrated coaches in college football. He brought Northwestern to the Big 10 Championship Game in 2018, hanging in tough with a very talented Ohio State team.
But 2013 wasn't quite his year.
The Wildcats went 1-7 in Big 10 play, finishing dead last in the Legends Division. The only team with a worse conference record was Purdue, which had an absolutely abysmal 1-11 (0-8) season in 2013.
PURDUE
BEST: It's close between the magical Tyler Trent-inspired win over Ohio State in the 2018 football season and the men's basketball team's march to the regional finals behind the incredible shooting of Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline. In typical Purdue fashion, both proved only to be cruel teases to an emotionally frail fan base as the Boilermakers haven't been able to get completely over the hump in football, while the basketball team suffered a gut-wrenching overtime loss to eventual national champion Virginia in the regional final. The loss denied the Boilers their first trip to the Final Four since 1980.
WORST: The Darrell Hazell Era. Nothing more needs to be said. The school swung and missed badly on hiring the former Kent State coach who was ridiculously overmatched at the Big Ten level. In basketball, Purdue hit a two-season rough patch (2013-14), where it went under .500 in consecutive years, but in the five years since, has been three Sweet 16s and won five straight NCAA tourney openers in addition to last season's run.
INDIANA
BEST: Getting ranked in football for the first time since 1994.
Who would've thought the best Hoosier sports moment of the decade would come in football; yet here we are.
Indiana football has been a joke ever since I can remember. Before 2019, there was only one winning season of football in Bloomington, when the Hoosiers went 8-4 and lost in the Independence Bowl in 1993.
But head coach Tom Allen finally started to take some strides since being hired in 2017, placing Indiana at 24th in the AP Poll. It went on to lose by a touchdown on the road against Penn State the following week and hasn't been ranked since. Still, a hell of an accomplishment for the Hoosiers.
Their bowl victory drought did continue as it blew a big fourth-quarter lead and lost 23-22 to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl on Thursday.
WORST: Not beating a single FBS program in 2011.
In Tom Crean's 2010-11 season, the Hoosiers went 12-20 (3-15 Big 10) and finished second to last in the conference and he was eventually gone. IU has missed the NCAA Tournament three years in a row and seven times since 2009.
But somehow, some way, Indiana's football team topped that in the same calendar year. Bad time to be a Hoosier, really.
Bill Lynch's final season as head coach — a tenure in which he won just six conference games in four years — Indiana went 1-11 and 0-8 in the Big 10, finishing dead last in the conference by two games. The Hoosiers' only win that year came at home against FCS opponent South Carolina State.
-- Jim Peters contributed to this story
