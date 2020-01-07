Too tall a task

UNION MILLS — It’s a rare occasion when Brendan Carr has an opponent who can look him eye to eye.
South Central’s 6-foot-8 junior faced his tallest task Saturday in Hanover Central, whose Duneland Athletic Conference-type size features not only 6-9 sophomore Landen Babusiak but four players who go at least 6-3.
“They’re hard to play against,” Satellites coach Joe Wagner said. “They’re all pretty athletic. They help well. They make you shoot over the top against their length, which is not an easy thing to do. Even a slight alter affects things. They’re a good basketball team. I thought our fight was good 28 minutes. We needed a special effort to beat them.”
Carr held his own, notching 13 points and nine rebounds, but 20 turnovers and more perimeter shooting woes doomed S.C. (4-5) to a 60-35 loss to the defensive-minded Wildcats.
“Carr is going to get those positions on you. It’s going to be hard. He’s a load, a big old boy,” Hanover coach Bryon Clouse said. “I felt like Landen and (Washington Township’s Austin) Darnell were closer as far as athleticism. He can dribble, he’s made a couple 3s. (Carr) did his fair share, he had a cojuple nice moves, but I was thoroughly impressed with my guy bodying him up. I didn’t know if that was going to work, physical wise. Landen’s got a ways to go as far as strength. I was confident in our half court man-to-man. We didn’t really game plan anything different (for Carr). We did say what we thought his strengths and weaknesses were, and make him do his weaknesses.”
On the heels of Carr’s breakout performance at the Kankakee Valley tournament, Wagner liked what he did against undoubtedly the best defensive team the Satellites have faced, one that allows just 37 points per game on the average.
“I thought he did a great job of getting deep post position,” Wagner said. “A lot of times, he had two feet in the paint. I thought he was the more physical player. He had great counter moves. He did a good job with his drop step. I thought he played solid. I like the way he’s playing. He’s much more physical than he has been. Kouts and North Judson, I don’t feel like he established himself early. He wasn’t necessarily demanding the ball, now he is. “
Perimeter play continued to be an issue for S.C., which was 5 of 19 from the arc, two of those makes by Trent Hudspeth.
“The pressure up top obviously, it’s easy to say feed it to the big guy every time, but if the guards can’t handle pressure...,” Wagner said. “Quite honestly, if we had, (Carr) would’ve had a lot more (points). We knew they would run and jump. I would, too. At times, we handled it, at times, we didn’t. (Trent) Smoker did a good job for the most part. We talked about driving it. Multiple times, we forced it on three guys, which is not smart. It’s going to lead to a run-out. I don’t want to throw the guards under the bus. They have to have some help, guys coming to the ball.”
Joey Glidewell and T.J. Burt had 13 each for Hanover (9-1), which had three more players pushing double figures, including Babusiak (nine). Its only loss was to Lake Central by four points.
“Every time we play somebody, they run a five out, it’s rare to even see someone run a four out and one in like (South Central),” Clouse said. “It seems like everybody has changed. We have a little bit of everything. In the first half, we were kind of going through the motions. The sky’s the limit with this season, as long as we keep working.”
The win salvaged the day for Clouse, a big Buffalo fan, as the Bills lost in overtime to Houston in the NFL playoffs.
“If they win, I’m in Baltimore next (weekend),” he said, sporting a Bills tie. “If we didn’t have this game, I was in Houston tonight.”
Hanover Central 60, South Central 35
Brendan Carr had 13 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
