Girls Golf
La Porte at Merrillville with Michigan City, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at S.B. Clay, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at Mishawaka, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Crown Point at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at South Bend St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
