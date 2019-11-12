NEW CARLISLE — Effective shooting seems to cure all ills.
By the same token, when a basketball team scuffles to shoot, its issues appear magnified.
That was a major theme of Tuesday night's girls county clash between La Porte and New Prairie.
While the Slicers shot well from the field, including a blistering 9-for-16 behind the arc, the Cougars struggled, finishing only 16 percent on all field goals. Behind somewhat hot shooting, La Porte raced out to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and rolled from there, beating their neighbors to the northeast, 71-35, in New Carlisle.
“I like what we did from the 3-point line,” Slicers coach Rob Walker said of his team's 56 percent. “Making better selection on our 3-point shots. We can live with that percentage all season long.”
La Porte (2-2) pushed its margin to 20 early in the second period and opened up a 42-13 halftime advantage.
Shooting was a major reason why the Cougars (0-3) were staring at such a sizable deficit.
“You're not going to win a whole lot of games shooting 16 percent from the field,” said former Slicers player and New Prairie coach Todd Dermody. “The ball's got to go in the hoop if you want to win games sooner or later. You can't win too many games giving up 70 either. So a lot of things left on the court tonight. They've got to trust each other a little more. They've got to rely on each other and not get so caught up with trying to beat somebody by themselves.”
La Porte guard Nyla Asad guided all scorers with 28 points and connected on four 3-pointers.
She tallied nine of her team's 21 opening-period points, aiding its 17-point cushion after the first. Asad later drained a 3-pointer from the left wing at the first-half buzzer, extending the Slicers' commanding lead to 29 at the break.
"She's been putting the work in and just doing a really nice job of looking for her shot," Walker said.
Besides Asad, guard Ryin Ott posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while fellow guard Alanti Biggers had 10 points and five assists. Guard Kayla Jones recorded seven points and six assists. In total, 11 of La Porte's 12 players scored. Forward Danielle Krontz grabbed nine boards.
"Ryin Ott was doing those little things," Walker added. "She's always so consistent. Her rebounding looked better tonight. I challenged her to get more offensive rebounds. She got a double-double in limited action. She got in foul trouble, plus we didn't play her in the fourth quarter."
Turnovers weren't a primary problem for the Cougars, something that's plagued them in recent seasons against La Porte, like last year when they committed 23 turnovers. On Tuesday, they finished with 12.
“That's an improved New Prairie team,” Walker said. “They're better. They're well coached. I just liked how we came out in the third quarter. We didn't play really good in the first half. We were sloppy. But in the third quarter, we shored some things up and we looked a lot better.”
The visitors outscored the Cougars 19-7 in the third, as Asad netted 11, taking their biggest lead of the night until that point, 41, heading to the fourth, 61-20.
“We were making the extra pass, looking for that open player and just executing everything we needed to execute,” Jones said.
La Porte had 16 turnovers in the contest.
Guard/forward Jordan Winters led the Cougars with eight points, while guard/forward Libby Lapczynski and freshman guard Eva Dodds notched seven points apiece.
Dermody especially liked guard/forward Megan Pinter's aggressiveness and hard-nosed attitude on the court, in addition to Rachel Deutscher's solid play.
“Pinter, even though she didn't get the minutes necessarily, she played well,” Dermody said. “When she went in there, she attacked them. She did everything she could in a positive way. Deutscher did a very nice job tonight, stepping up and doing some things physically.”
At the outset, the Slicers jumped ahead 12-1 midway through the first. They capitalized on cold shooting by New Prairie and their own defensive pressure, which forced some turnovers. That allowed La Porte to push the margin to 21-1 late in the opening period, then go ahead 17 at the end of the first.
La Porte won the junior varsity game, 55-14.
Isabella Schreeg led the Slicers with 19 points, and Olivia Combs scored nine. New Prairie’s Jaiden Winters tallied six points, while Bri Podemski added five points.
La Porte 71, New Prairie 35
The Slicers’ Nyla Asad poured in a game-high 28 points.
