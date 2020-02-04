Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Eddie Dubbs was one of six people inducted into La Porte High School’s Norm Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday night, pictured, from left: Denny Mantick, Mark Manering, Elena Lancioni, Rock Hostetler (son of the late Dick Hostetler), Greg Fruth, and Dubbs.
Eddie Dubbs was one of six people inducted into La Porte High School’s Norm Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday night, pictured, from left: Denny Mantick, Mark Manering, Elena Lancioni, Rock Hostetler (son of the late Dick Hostetler), Greg Fruth and Dubbs.
Eddie Dubbs was one of six people inducted into La Porte High School’s Norm Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday night, pictured, from left: Denny Mantick, Mark Manering, Elena Lancioni, Rock Hostetler (son of the late Dick Hostetler), Greg Fruth, and Dubbs.
Photo by Zack Eldridge
Eddie Dubbs was one of six people inducted into La Porte High School’s Norm Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday night, pictured, from left: Denny Mantick, Mark Manering, Elena Lancioni, Rock Hostetler (son of the late Dick Hostetler), Greg Fruth and Dubbs.
La PORTE — One night several months back, Eddie Dubbs had his mother over to his house for dinner.
While she was preparing to leave and getting ready to walk through the door, Eddie said, ‘By the way, I got inducted to the hall of fame.’ The first comment his mother responded with was, ‘It’s about time.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.