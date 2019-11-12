Three La Porte football players have been named to the all-Duneland Athletic Conference football team.
The list of Slicers includes linebacker/running back Justin Forker, linebacker Zach Purnell and linebacker Jaden Browder.
Michigan City had four players selected in linebackers Nate Ware and Robert Jefferson, wide receiver Kaydarious Jones and two-way lineman Ernest Frierson.
Repeat conference champion Valparaiso (7-0) had nine players chosen, while runner-up Merrillville (6-1) had both MVPs in receiver Jeremiah Howard (offense) and lineman Khris Walton (defense).
Crown Point and Chesterton tied for third at 4-3, followed by Michigan City (fifth, 3-4), La Porte and Lake Central (sixth, 2-5) and Portage (seventh, 0-7).
