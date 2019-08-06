MICHIGAN CITY — After reaching new heights last season in girls golf, sectional champion Michigan City and state qualifier Lia Thomas are thinking even bigger.
"Just off the past accomplishments, there's definitely motivation," the Wolves junior said. "It is higher. We're all really excited. It's like, 'What else can we do here?'"
The Wolves won the program's first sectional title in the consolidation era and likewise, Thomas became the first Wolves girls golfer to advance from the regional, and have the talent to back that up with another run.
"We did unprecedented things," M.C. coach Drew White said. "There's a lot of potential to do a lot of things, the ability to do the same things. Lia getting experience at state will be very beneficial for her. She has a strong enough head on her."
For Thomas, there certainly wasn't any resting on her laurels. In fact, White was in an awkward position where he actually considered the notion that they were playing too much golf, a good problem for a coach to have.
"I'm in the weird predicament of saying, 'Go be a kid, go to the beach,'" he said. "Come August first, I didn't want them to hate the game of golf. The more time you spend on the course, the more critical you're going to be, the more easily frustrated you're going to be."
It's a fine line between staying motivated to improve and not rewarding yourself for success. At least at this point, Thomas seems to be in that sweet spot.
"I had a rough spring, early summer, which kind of scared me," she said. "The rest of the summer, I've been working my way back to get where I was last year. Now I think I am there and moving hopefully to be better. I worked a lot indoors in the spring when the weather wasn't good, and (played) tournaments all throughout the summer. There was a bit of summer basketball in June, but the main focus was obviously golf, going down to the range as much as I can, working on my short game in the back yard. I'm just trying to get consistent in everything."
Thomas wore a brace for an ankle injury from basketball for about a month in the spring, but that's long behind her, and she's dialed in on taking more steps, individually and with the team.
"Overall, just hitting more solid shots and being smarter on the course, just growing with the game," she said. "You learn from your mistakes. You can always be better. We're always checking up on each other on the course. We want each other to play good. If I'm not playing good, I hope another teammate is doing well. We're competitive, but we're always hoping for the best for the team. We're all really good friends, too."
With Taylor Skibinski and Sara Poulin also in the lineup, competition is keen in the Wolves lineup, so no one's able to coast on their abilities.
"Lia and Taylor are two of the best golfers in Northwest Indiana," White said. "I'll take my top three over any other top three out there. It's difficult to fathom how good they can be. I just don't want to put expectations on the kids. I don't want to put it in the girls' heads that if they don't win the sectional, have the same type of showing at the regional that it's in any way a failure. I use the experience I have to try and get them to relax. I just want them to give me their best."
