MICHIGAN CITY — So you think professional wrestling is fake, huh?

In the better part of 20 years as an in-ring performer and event promoter, John Bullard has heard all of the skeptics who raise an eyebrow of cynicism about it.

Email: jpeters@thenewsdispatch.com Twitter: @JP8185

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.