The lion's share of 3s

UNION MILLS -- Down 14 with 6:53 to play, South Central found itself a box out and a rebound away from a chance at tying or taking the lead in the final minute Saturday against Bremen.
“Those things are magnified in a close game,” Satellites coach Joe Wagner said.
With the Lions up two in the final minute, Ty Feldman back-rimmed a pair of free throws, but Carson Miller snagged the carom off the second miss and drew a foul. He hit both foul shots, two of six straight that he swished in the final 47.6 as Bremen (2-1) turned back S.C. 65-57.
“We had a chance to win it,” Wagner said. “We did a great job executing in the fourth quarter. We got them in a hurry, got then playing against east-west instead of north-south, and forced some turnovers. We had them in some really good traps, but bailed them out two, three times with fouls. We did a good job keeping our heads, fighting back. You just don’t want to get yourselves in that (deficit) position. “
South Central (2-1) got a big fourth quarter out of 6-foot-8 junior Brendan Carr, who teamed with Zack Christy on an 11-2 run to close the score to 56-51 with 2:22 left.
“We just said, let’s be a little more aggressive,” Wagner said. “We felt like we could get out in transition on them.”
Bremen countered with lights out 3-point shooting, banging 10 of 19 treys. It started hot, hitting four in the opening quarter, and kept the Satellites in chase mode most of the game. The hosts led briefly early in the second period the Lions strung 11 points. Tony Hardin drilled three triples in the third to push the spread to double figures.
“It’s good to see them shoot that way on an away court,” said Bremen coach Jerry Smith, who started three sophomores. “They like to shoot 3s. The guys that hit them, they can shoot like that when they get on a streak. Being young, I liked how we didn’t falter when it got close. It was a growing experience.”
In contrast to Bremen’s accuracy from deep, S.C. was 2 of 22 outside the arc. It also missed eight of 16 free throws in the second half.
“They’re a good shooting team. Those sophomores are good,” Wagner said. “We do have some guys who can shoot it, we just didn’t hit. The first two games, we’d been over 70 percent (at the line).”
Holding a six-inch advantage over Bremen’s tallest defender, Carr had half of his 18 points in the fourth quarter after three fouls limited his court time in the first half. Christy scored 17.
“We did a pretty good job looking in to Brendan and finding him,” Wagner said. “He got deep post position a couple times. Zack did a nice job with leadership things, keeping his head. He’s much more controlled. He’s doing a good job of attacking. We just need him to finish a little stronger. Brady (Glisic) was a good energy guy. We only had eight turnovers, which may be the least amount since I’ve been here. I wanted to rebound a little better. Alex (Newburn) and Todd (Snyder) can give us some good minutes. We just need a little more from our supporting cast. We’re not real deep.”
Hardin (22) and Miller (20) led the Lions.
“South Central’s a good team,” Smith said. “He’s got ‘em well-coached. They get hands in the passing lanes. They’ve got a big guy, guys who can drive. They play hard. It’s a good win.”
Bremen 65, South Central 57
Brendan Carr scored 18 points for the Satellites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.