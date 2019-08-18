La PORTE — A well-struck volleyball in high school moves at estimated speeds upwards of 40 miles per hour.
For players like La Porte's Olivia Voelker, the faster, the better.
"The harder the hit, the better the hitter, the more excited I am," the Slicers junior defensive specialist said. "The challenge of having harder hit balls hit at me and seeing if I can get them up, that's fun to me. I've been doing it since I was 7. I've always been a defender. I've never been scared of it. There aren't a lot of down ball hitters in high school. In club, I play against girls from everywhere and there's definitely a lot more speed."
Leo junior Brooke Smith, a Louisville recruit, provided an imposing presence for La Porte in its season opener Saturday at Slicer Gym, but Voelker and company were up to the task, caging Smith and the Lions, a 26-3 team last season, 25-11, 25-20, 25-13.
"Being able to shut her down, get in her head, that was a boost for us, to show us we're going to be able to do that to other teams," Voelker said. "I love to play defense. Every team needs defenders. You can't do anything without a pass. It all starts with a pass."
Voelker had 11 digs as LP dominated games one and three, coming from behind to take game two.
"They're a good team," Slicers coach Cassie Holmquest said of Leo. "We picked them up kind of late, which worked out good. We're trying to get a little harder schedule to have more experience for when it comes to the tournament. I saw some video of (Smith Friday). We practiced what I saw. She did what we thought she would do. Our whole goal was to take her out. If we stop her, we can control the match. I think we did that early and it really helped."
While it takes some fortitude to stand in against a hitter like the 6-foot-1 Jones, it's entirely another task to keep her spikes in play.
"It's about being disciplined, practicing how to read hitters, knowing where they're going to hit and getting there on time," Voelker said. "You have to try to keep (the ball) out in front of you. Once it gets by you, it's probably not going to happen."
Every once in a while, a rocket shot is going to make a defender look awkward. It goes with the territory. They just have to shake it off and move on to the next one.
"That's going to happen," Voelker said. "Sometimes it hits you in the right spot and it hurts pretty bad. I remember, I might have been in 11-12s, we were in Kentucky at a tournament, the Bluegrass, a girl hit it at me pretty hard, it bounced off the left side of my face and it went right to the setter. It hurt, but I was like, 'Yep, that was a good pass, we're going to go with that.' The older I get, the less I get hit in the face. I have better reactions."
With Voelker doing most of the back line work, Aniya Kennedy (10 kills, four solo blocks) and Cheyanne Seymour (10 kills) held down the fort at the net. Paige Conklin added four aces and 18 assists.
"I think we did a good job of setting our block and our defense was really fast. We didn't let a lot of balls drop," Kennedy said. "When you go back and forth and win a point, it really brings the team up and the other team might get down on itself. I think this is a really good starting point. People are here watching us, scouting us, I think our rep will be good. Now other schools might have to worry about us."
As well as serving some notice that LP will still be a presence this season, the win is a confidence boost for a Slicers' team that wondered how it would fare, having to replace plenty of firepower.
"We didn't make the polls. People probably had us not being as good," Holmquest said. "I'm very happy with how we played. It's a good start."
La Porte 25-25-25, Leo 11-20-13
Aniya Kennedy had 10 kills and four solo blocks for the Slicers.
