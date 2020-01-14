The family that swims together

MICHIGAN CITY — Swimming flows deep in the Heitmann family.
"The pool's our life pretty much," Luke Heitmann said. "Swimming takes up so much time. We're always here. Our dad's always here. His whole family (swam). A lot of our friends outside swimming don't understand, so it's nice to talk to someone who knows those things."
Back in the mid-90s, Natalie Heitmann broke the Michigan City pool record in the 500-yard freestyle. Her name remains on the board over two decades later. Scott Heitmann, who swam at Elston, took over the Piranhas swim club age group program several years ago, and his kids, Luke and Emma, have since joined their aunt on the record board. Luke, a junior, is listed with the 400 free relay, which swam at state last year, while Emma, a sophomore, stands with the 200 medley and 200 free relay.
"I love swimming with him and the boys," Emma said. "We swim in the same lane. We always push each other. We talk about it a lot at home, what happened at practice, our times. We get into arguments over dumb stuff, but we get along pretty well."
Even with their extensive family swimming lineage, the Heitmanns didn't necessarily get the earliest of starts in the sport.
"Unlike a lot of people, we started a little later," Luke said.
They tried other sports, including volleyball and soccer, though none of them stuck. Luke and his twin sister, Lydia, who isn't swimming this year, were around 10 and Emma 9 when they first put their toes in the water in a smaller club at the La Porte YMCA. They came over in middle school to the Piranhas, where they found instant success.
"Swimming families spend a lot of pool time together and it is a second family," Wolves coach Mel Kovenz said. "The family is close. Dad will go to the Y after dropping off the kids for morning practice and swim himself. Emma was a rising star in the age group. She's a beast in the pool. And while Luke was only a year ahead, he was competitive also. It was rough watching some of the age groupers swimming faster than the high school group, and wishing they were on the team then, and now they are."
Emma admittedly wasn't all that gung ho at the outset, but the fact that she took to it like the proverbial fish to water didn't hurt her interest level.
"A lot of his siblings swam, but (our dad) was one of the ones who took it a lot more seriously," Emma said. "It wasn't like my idea to start, my parents wanted me to start, but after I got into it, I started enjoying it. I was getting good at it and I wanted to keep doing it."
Luke settled in as a sprinter, also doing a little breaststroke, while Emma specializes in the strokes, swimming the butterfly and the individual medley.
"I didn't really know what I wanted to do," Luke said. "I swam all around. When my dad became coach, we tried to figure out my strong suits."
Early on, Emma was set on doing the sprints, too, but as soon as she got to high school, that changed.
"I realized my butterfly was really good, and I never, ever swam that," she said. "My first time was the first high school meet."
In addition to the relays, both reached the finals in two events in the sectional last year.
"It was definitely a push for me in the right direction," Luke said. "It's kind of crazy she was only a freshman and I was a sophomore."
Along with their contrasting skill sets in water, the pair are polar opposite personalities. Emma swims the butterfly and Kovenz describes her as one out of the water as well -- upbeat, smiling and spreading cheer. Luke, in turn, is the more cerebral type. He loves to play Fortnite, and is, as Emma describes, a 'little more chill.'
"Luke is Skywalker and Emma the Princess," Kovenz said. "I always remind Luke during practice and meets that the force is with him. Emma, I just tell her to fly, girl. The two are close and often share the same social groups, car pool, or, from knowing other teams' swimmers from age group, they will interact. Luke and Emma will cheer on teammates, even opposing swimmers. Luke will film his circle and send it to his teammates. Emma will Instagram, TikTok and be the harbinger of social activities."
With both trending in the right direction as swimmers, they hope to both make it to state in individual events as teammates. MC has not had a girl qualify individually since 1995.
"That's the plan," Emma said. "It's really exciting."
