The business end

UNION MILLS — It wasn't long after Jake Osburn started playing football that he realized he had a knack that was inherent to success in the game.
"I loved hitting people," Osburn said. "I was never really interested in football, but some people talked me into it. At the time, I was actually pretty big for my age. I played defensive end on my Pop Warner team. When I sacked the quarterback, I would do dance moves. I loved the mentality."
Several years later, that part hasn't changed, though neither has Osburn. At 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, he's now smaller than most people he hits, but that hasn't deterred the South Central senior from the physicality of football.
"People my size have to play that way or we can't play," Osburn said. "(Linebacker)'s a good position at the school I'm at. At a bigger school, I'd have to play somewhere else. When I was younger, I could muscle people, hit high. With bigger backs, bigger backs, sometimes that doesn't work. I had to adjust my playing style, become an ankle tackler, put my head into their knees. I learned a lot from (Jackson Meloy). I watched him, I saw how low he got and I took that approach as a smaller guy."
Osburn played alongside Meloy on both sides of the ball the last few years, sliding into the defense's hybrid secondary-linebacker position as a junior, then moving back this season with Meloy's graduation.
"We knew when Jake was a freshman that he and Jackson were essentially the same person," coach Buzz Schoff said. "It just wasn't always ideal having two 150-pound linebackers. Jake's quickness gets him through that. He's not hitting with a lot of force, but he's hitting with a lot of momentum. He doesn't shy away from anything. He's going to make the contact. We need him to act like he's bigger and that's his mentality."
As he does in his play, Osburn has a presence within the team that belies his modest stature.
"He's your leader in all aspects, whether it's getting on a kid's case for not wearing their jersey on Friday at school or out on the field," Schoff said. "He's a hard worker. He always has intensity. He's your guy."
The team sport concept was new to Osburn before he began playing football. He hadn't done 'regular' youth sports up to that point, having raced motocross since he was 4.
"My dad (Jon) rode a little bit and he started (my brother Luke, a sophomore) and me in it," he said. "I got my first bike when I was 2. It had training wheels."
The boys became so involved in racing that they were traveling to events every weekend and doing indoor competitions during the winter. Jake won a few state championships along the way. It wasn't until high school that his focus shifted to football.
"It's a contact sport, a team sport. Motocross, it was all on me all the time," said Osburn, who rides now just for fun. "It took a while to adjust, but I just fell in love with (football). I got burned out on (motocross). We were full bore on it. It wasn't a school sport."
South Central's leading rusher and one of its top tacklers, Osburn hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing football at a small college if the offer comes. His first priority remains the academic end, where Osburn, a three-year National Honor Society member, plans to pursue a degree in business/entrepreneurship.
"It's up in the air right now," he said. "I love business stuff. I've taken all the business classes they offer here, Marketing, Management, and it sparked an interest. I've always been told growing up to invest my money. I've watched YouTube videos on Stock Market stuff. My parents have always said to do something I love. I'd love to be a business owner. There are so many opportunities out there and all you need is an idea."
Who knows? Osburn could become a wiffle ball field developer. Last summer, he took part in a memorial game for the cousin of a friend who passed away and has developed an interest in it.
"I didn't think it was something people played competitively," he said. "We played in the (New Carlisle) tournament and got smoked. It was a spur of the moment thing. All we had was one bat and a couple balls. We learned a lot. We didn't realize how good the teams were."
Osburn, football teammates Zack Christy and Andrew Karsten and a few other friends joined the Old Republic Wiffle Ball League. The catch to playing in the league was each team had to have its own field to host games. Osburn's family lives on five acres just down the road from South Central, so his yard seemed like a natural fit.
"I don't think my mom (Tammy) was a big fan of the idea," he said.
Snow fencing was put up for the outfield with Osburn cutting the grass short and spray painting base lines to form the diamond.
"It's a ton of fun," he said. "It's become a hobby of ours."
After a morning practice in the summer, the football team held an impromptu tournament there.
"They somehow talked me into playing," Schoff said. "It was a good time, a little camaraderie."
S.C. closed its regular reason Friday at Hanover Central and opens sectional play next week at West Central as Osburn's chances to put on the Satellites gear dwindle to a precious few.
"Hopefully, we can win and get something going," he said.
