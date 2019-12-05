La PORTE — While La Porte's girls swim team has thrived early this season, it's been a struggle for the Slicer boys.
The girls have numerous more swimmers than the boys, making the situations completely different.
Still, La Porte has flourished on the girls side. And it continued its early-season resurgence, improving to 5-1 after defeating visiting Culver Academies 99-84 Thursday night.
The Slicer boys, who have just nine swimmers on the team currently, fell 127-53 to the Eagles.
“We all have really good spirit and we all want to win,” Slicers freshman Abie Wiencek said. “Every meet we all want to win. We all just band together and we get that fighting spirit.”
The girls have beaten Wheeler, Knox, New Prairie, Michigan City and Culver Academies, while its lone loss was to Valparaiso.
“When I took over, it was kind of changing the culture of the team, and the group of girls who have been here now have been here entirely under my coaching,” La Porte girls coach John Doty said. “So we all know what's expected out of everybody at this point, and the team has really come together as a team, supporting each other in practice and pushing each other.”
Doty added the squad is starting to build depth, which has hurt the Slicers in the past, but now it's key.
In the boys meet, La Porte had a different outcome, however, it came away pretty pleased.
“Our boys were cheering going into the locker room,” first-year Slicers boys coach Brahim Hakim said. “It's not often you can get crushed by points and finish on a positive note, because almost every boy had a personal best in their swims. It's a rebuilding year and these boys swam their hearts out.”
Hakim added he took a lot of his swimmers out of their regular events and challenged them.
La Porte's Becca Shaffer claimed first in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.21) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.35), while freshman Caiya Cooper won the 200 free (2:01.26) as well as the 500 free (5:24.76). Wiencek captured first in the 50 free (25.44), winning by over a second, to go along with her second-place finish in the 100 free (55.15), where she earned a personal best.
“I've been training really hard to keep my speed going through the end of my race,” Wiencek said. “I've just been trying really hard in practice and I've been doing things outside of the water, too. And I was just in the right head space. And I had good competition today.”
The Slicers' 200 medley relay team of Cooper, Wiencek, Shaffer and Alicia Wireman placed first (1:58.47), and their 200 free relay quartet of Wiencek, Shaffer, Wireman, and Cooper tallied first (1:49.04).
“Obviously, anytime Becca, Caiya, and Abie swim, they do really well,” Doty said. “I can stick them in anything. It was really a team effort today.”
Doty added one of La Porte's other solid swimmers, Lauren Miskowicz, went home sick after school and didn't compete. As a result, he put Wireman in the 100 backstroke, which he said she never swims, however, she took fourth (1:14.58) and did an admirable job.
Slicers' diver Miranda Cummings recorded first (139.20), while Callie Hekter posted second in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.04).
On the boys side, Slicers' freshman Grant Olson notched first in the 100 free (56.88), dropping nearly two seconds in that event.
“When he hopped out of the pool after the 100 freestyle, that turned the adrenaline around for the team,” Hakim said. “That's a big time drop for a swimmer and he played baseball during most of the summer.”
Olson also took second in the 200 free (2:06.41).
The Slicers' Toy Hayes easily won boys diving (202.75), claiming it by over 32 points.
"Toy's a powerhouse," Hakim said. "We're almost to the point where we expect Toy to do what he does. And he did it."
Joe Bartoszewicz recorded second in the 500 free (6:36.01).
La Porte's boys were competing without Graham Siefker, who was a state qualifier in the 100 back last season and holds the school record in that event. Hakim said Siefker has decided not to participate in swimming this campaign. The coach added Siefker informed him of his decision a few weeks ago after what Hakim called a lot of soul searching. Siefker also participates in tennis and golf for the Slicers and he's part of the Indiana High School Athletic Association's 18-member Student Advisory Committee (SAC).
"I wish him the best, he's a great kid and I hope he has a phenomenal future," Hakim said.
Girls
La Porte 99, Culver Academies 84
Boys
Culver Academies 127, La Porte 53
