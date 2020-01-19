NEW CARLISLE — Points were certainly at a premium in the first half Saturday night. Both Penn and New Prairie scuffled mightily to score the basketball before the break.
The second half was completely different.
After the Cougars led 16-12 at intermission, an advantage that could have been greater, each squad erupted after the break, at least compared to the offensive woes of the opening half.
In the end, New Prairie's seven-point cushion midway through the third quarter evaporated, as the visiting Kingsmen earned 39 second-half points and went ahead late in the period, then fended off the valiant Cougars down the stretch, 51-46, in a Northern Indiana Conference clash.
“They're very well coached and (Penn coach) Al (Rhodes) is very good at halftime adjustments, so it didn't surprise me they came out with a little more fire, a little more crispness,” first-year New Prairie coach Mike Bauer said. “And they knocked some shots down.”
A combination of poor shooting and stifling defense led to the sluggish first half.
The Cougars (6-5, 1-4) controlled most of it and led by as many as seven in the first 16 minutes. But Penn (6-5, 4-1) managed to stay within striking distance, despite its terrible shooting and seemingly settling for outside shots against New Prairie's solid zone. Turnovers helped keep the visitors in the game, as they forced 10 in the opening half.
Like the Kingsmen, who mustered a mere five points in the first period, the Cougars also couldn't put the ball in the basket in the first stanza. Still, they were ahead by four at the break.
“We got good shots, we just didn't make them,” Bauer said. “Unfortunately, that's a pretty important thing, scoring points and making the shots. We were happy with where we were at half. We thought we were executing well. The effort was definitely great and the execution of the game plan was great."
After trailing 27-20 with 2:35 left in the third, Penn rallied. It took a one-point lead late in the quarter and was ahead by the same score, 32-31, after the third. Derek Derda was effective inside offensively, and the Kingsmen finally hit some outside shots, aiding their 37-33 cushion early in the fourth. The Cougars tied it 41-41 midway through the last quarter, as both teams traded 3-pointers for a few possessions. Carter Hickey's key trey made the margin 44-41 with 3:36 remaining, an advantage Penn didn't reliniquish.
“Our kids showed a lot of resilience because we were not doing things well and not shooting well,” Penn coach Al Rhodes said. “But we still played pretty good half-court defense.”
New Prairie had chances in the last couple minutes to tie or take the lead. It trimmed the margin to 46-44 after Rylan McBride's 3-pointer with 1:37 to go. About a minute later, Evan Foerg's layup cut the deficit to two again.
“I was proud of our guys, we fought 'til the end,” the Cougars’ Braydon Flagg said. “We stayed in the game. All of the bench players, too, when they came in, they contributed big time. There were some buckets we could have finished here and there in the first half, but I was proud of our effort on defense especially.”
The Kingsmen converted all but one of their 12 fourth-quarter free throws, including Hickey's pair with 18.3 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, 50-46, to ice the contest.
"That's pretty doggone good free-throw shooting when you've got freshman on the floor," Rhodes said. "It was also tremendous in the fourth, once we got the lead, we took care of the basketball."
Flagg tallied 13 points and Chase Ketterer followed with 11. McBride recorded nine, all on second-half 3-pointers, while Hunter Smith and Foerg netted seven and six, respectively. Flagg also nailed three treys.
“Evan Foerg and Hunter Smith played a really good game against a very physical defense,” Bauer said. “I was impressed with that. Rylan and Braydon hit some big shots to keep it close in the fourth quarter. Just all-around, everybody kind of executed and did well.”
Penn’s Hickey led all scorers with 18 points and hit 3-of-4 treys after the break, while Derda did most of his damage inside, recording 15 points, all in the second half.
New Prairie managed to shoot just 39 percent from the field. The free throw disparity was also apparent. The Kingsmen attempted 13 more freebies than New Prairie, finishing 14-for-18. The Cougars got to the line only five times, making a pair.
New Prairie’s junior varsity dropped a 51-40 game. Zane Gazarkiewicz led the Cougars with 13 points, and Tanner Moreno had eight.
Penn 51, New Prairie 46
Braydon Flagg led the Cougars with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.