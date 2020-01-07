Taking some swings

The New Prairie girls golf team experienced a simulator during several activities in a get-together at Blackthorn Top Golf in Granger Jan. 5, organized by Cougars captain Jordan Winters. Besides getting in some work in the Swing Suite, as shown by freshman Macaria Tierney, the group over 15 that also included relatives and friends enjoyed food, tossed footballs and played dodgeball as part of the fun activities. Cougars coach Dr. Bruce Watson sent out a special thank you to all who supported the team by participating, as well as their hosts.
