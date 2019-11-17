MICHIGAN CITY — Heading into Saturday's game with Plymouth, Michigan City girls basketball head coach Mike Megyese sat his team down in the locker room, commanding their attention.
His message was simple: "Be special."
It surely would take something special for Megyese's team to take down last year's Class 4A Sectional 4 champions. His squad is fairly depleted at around seven players deep, without any seniors. But that didn't mean his girls had no intentions of winning Saturday afternoon. In fact, they nearly pulled off the upset in a 50-45 loss.
"The score might show it not being a super close game," Megyese said. "But besides a few free throws at the end, we were in this thing the entire way. Typically what Plymouth does is they get up early on you and just get you out of it mentally. But we stayed in the zone and fought our way back a few times and gave ourselves a chance to win toward the end. I'm really proud of how we played out there."
Despite being on the wrong end of a 10-0 run in the first quarter and an 8-0 run in the third quarter, the Wolves (2-2) somehow found themselves down by just six, 41-35, midway through the fourth. They needed someone to step up in a big moment if they were to gain some momentum and cut down the lead, and they got just that.
Junior forward Trinity Thompson, who had 25 points and 16 rebounds for her fourth-straight double-double, took charge. Off an in-bounds play, she caught a pass with her back to the basket, quickly turned over her shoulder and banked in a short-range shot to get her team within four.
On the ensuing possession, with Michigan City fired up defensively, Thompson picked off a Pilgrims pass and advanced it up the floor to sophomore guard Jaden Smallwood, who finished off an easy transition layup.
41-39, Plymouth.
A Pilgrims travel followed shortly after Smallwood's lay-in, giving the ball back to the Wolves with a chance to tie things up late in the fourth quarter. Thompson saw junior guard Katelyn Halfacre, who had 14 points and four 3-pointers, streaking to the basket. Thompson sauced a pass to Halfacre, but an open layup went wayward. Coming to the rescue was a trailing Thompson, who hauled in an offensive rebound and drew a foul. She knocked down the pair of free throws to tie the game at 41 with three minutes remaining.
However, with such a young, inexperienced team, comes mistakes every so often. Michigan City made a few of those with untimely fouls and undisiplined defense after tying the game , allowing a 5-0 Plymouth run. It was enough for the Pilgrims (3-1) to hold on in the end.
"Look, that's one of the best teams in the area," Megyese said. "All I can ask from these girls is that they never give up and give their all for four straight quarters, and they did that. If it weren't for a couple miscues late, we very well could have won this one."
It's hard to say the Wolves would have any chance Saturday without Thompson's and Halfacre's performances, as the two combined for 39 of the team's 45 points. They mesh well, as Halfacre can create from the outside and shoot the deep ball, while Thompson is physical and skilled in the post. It's a duo whose play will likely determine how successful Michigan City will be.
"I love playing with (Halfacre)," Thompson said. "Her and I kind of complement each other really well. Like, you saw her shoot out there."
Megyese knows it's no secret as to where his offensive production will come from, but he doesn't care. There's a reason Thompson has multiple Division I offers already, and Halfacre is no slouch, either. She's a smart point guard who can fill it up from the arc.
"It's obvious we rely on them to score," Megyese said. "Everyone knows that when they play us, they're going to have to stop them to beat us. We've lost twice so far this year, but nobody's been able to stop them yet. They're that talented."
Plymouth 50, Michigan City 45
The Wolves' Trinity Thompson had 25 points and 16 rebounds.
