Substantial strides

La PORTE — For Lucas Banic, he's undergone a total transformation in the last nearly 20 months.
After starting at the bottom of the pool figuratively, the steadfast La Porte sophomore has emphatically improved.
Banic has swam those last about 20 months for coach Brahim Hakim and it's paid dividends. He competed in the La Porte Turbos Swim Club in the offseason under Hakim, and now swims under him as the lone returning swimmer for the Slicers after Hakim got the boys head coaching job in early fall.
"When I first had him as a coach, it was a drastic change because his coaching style was a lot different," Banic said. "He pushes you a lot harder in general. It was a tough change for me. At first, I was throwing up a lot. I was not in shape. I just came off a back injury and I wasn't in shape and I was being pushed as hard as that. I wasn't doing good."
Banic stayed the course, however, and continued to plug away. That has carried him to today, where he's flourishing and has achieved personal bests at almost every meet so far this season for the Slicers about halfway through the campaign.
"I just kept showing up and working hard and I eventually got back into shape," Banic said. "And just started making small progress, and then, big progress this year obviously."
His coach vividly recalls Banic's early struggles in the sport not quite two years ago, but highlighted his perseverance and unwavering commitment at the same time.
"From that first day in practice until now, you wouldn't recognize him in the water," Hakim said. "If you saw a video of him swimming 20 months ago and saw a clip of him swimming now, you would say, 'That's not the same person, or there's no way that's the same person.' I'm not going to take credit for that. I'm going to give that credit to his dedication."
That persistence has led Banic to the prep circuit.
He has registered personal bests in virtually every competition this campaign at roughly the halfway mark for La Porte, who has a tiny team of only eight swimmers.
“I've been working hard,” Banic said. “I've been showing up to every practice and working my hardest. Just doing my best in the meets. I'm very proud with myself with how far I've come. And how far the team's come, of course.”
Banic added what's truly made his steady improvement possible is teammates' support, plus the coaches' guidance and his own self motivation.
“The team as a whole has helped,” Banic said. “We push each other and the coaches push us. And just showing up to practices and working hard and doing the best I can at meets.”
Banic's primary events are the 100-yard butterfly, where he's dropped roughly 20 seconds already from 1:27 to 1:07, the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.
Banic believes enhanced technique has permitted him to drop so much time in his 100 fly.
“I didn't have good form on that stroke last year,” Banic added. “And I improved that and I instantly dropped like 10 seconds. And getting a stronger core and stronger shoulders made me a lot faster, too, just gaining muscle.”
Besides his revised fly stroke, Hakim loves his demeanor and thinks it can rub off on his teammates.
“More than a swimmer, he's just got the best attitude on the team, the best disposition,” Hakim added. “Every set we do in the weight room, every set we do in the pool, he puts in 100 percent effort every set. He's red, blue, purple, you see that effort in him. And it's showing in his time drops.”
Last year, Banic swam a lot of breaststroke.
In addition to the 100 fly, he competes in the 200 IM, where he's also dropped significant time from last season, although not as much as the 100 fly.
Out of the pool, Banic is a reliable student as well. Last year, he basically earned all 'A' grades, and so far this year, he's received all 'A's and 'B's. He takes Honors Algebra 2 and a Dual-Credit Course, Business Law and Ethics, and plans to enroll in a few Advanced Placement (AP) Classes next year.
The significance of academics isn't lost on Banic.
“It's just as important, if not more, than swimming because obviously that's going to make your future more than swimming is,” he said. “You can only swim for so long, but learning's going to make a difference in your life.”
In regards to extracurricular activities, Banic's involved in the Business Professionals of America Club.
While he's aiming to maintain his good standing in the classroom, Banic is poised to continue to ascend in the pool, helping both his La Porte squad and himself.
“We'll do the best we can, stay together as a team and push each other,” Banic added. “I hope I can make the podium (at the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet and the sectional) this year, if not next year. Hopefully at least my senior year I can make top 8.”
While his coach is also eager to see what Banic can accomplish the rest of this season, he's primed for the following two campaigns as well.
"Luke is one of those great kids that you just wish you had 100 of him," Hakim said. "That work ethic, that dedication, never complaining. In a 16-year-old, that's rare. As a sophomore, we started at a certain level and we set goals. By next year, his junior year, and his senior year, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.