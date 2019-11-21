Steady as he goes

MICHIGAN CITY — On a Michigan City basketball team full of lively personalities, Donye' Grant is the chill guy.
"That's just me," the Wolves junior point guard said. "All around, I'm just laid back. That's how I've always been."
It's a steadiness and consistency that new coach Tom Wells appreciates as he tries to establish a feel for his players and team.
"I've spent an enormous amount of time during the school day counseling kids," Wells said. "I don't counsel him at all. I don't have to worry about him. Donye' gets all As and Bs. Emotionally, he's very stable, not too high, not too low. I trust him at the end of quarters, the end of games. He doesn't turn it over. It's pretty good to have that steadiness from that spot. If I had a dozen of him, my job would be very easy."
Basketball runs deep in the Grant family. Dad Dre', the M.C. junior high school coach, is a former Elston standout. Brothers Marcus Lester, Dontia Grant and Deandre Grant all hooped for the Wolves. If anybody wonders why the youngest toils as diligently as Donye' does, that's the reason.
"That's the main thing why I work hard the way I do," he said. "All of us have a will to get better and to get the people around us better as well. It's all on me now. (My dad) was very good. He was one of those guys, too, a leader. I'm still trying to get there. He's had a big influence on my game. He taught me everything I know. He told me, no matter what goes on, how good things get, how bad things get, have fun."
During the fall, Wells was able to hold two workouts a week with a conditioning session on Fridays. On those other two weekdays, Donye' would be upstairs doing drills with his dad.
"He doesn't take any days off," Wells said. "It's non-stop. I don't know if I've seen a kid embrace what I would call 'one on zero' off-season workouts like this kid. His dad is a motivating force. He was on John (Boyd)'s staff. What a great place for me to start when you have a kid who will commit like that."
Wells held weekly timed mile runs for players as well, and one day Grant shows up wearing plyometric training shoes.
"I didn't know it was even possible to run in those without blowing your calves," Wells said. "If someone ever deserves to be rewarded for putting the work in, it's Donye'. He does everything very well. He's worked for everything, too."
That carries over to school as well as Grant boasts a 3.5 grade point average with a particular knack for Math.
"If I have a passion for basketball, I have to have the same passion in the classroom. I can't play without the academics."
A modest contributor as a sophomore, Grant committed himself to raising his play for his team and his new coach.
"I felt I needed to improve way more than I did last year," he said. "I want to get better. The team needed me to get better to help them win. I just stay focused on the goal we have here of winning sectionals. That's all I care about. I just want to be a leader. Don't let anything get in your way. You can't worry about the negative things. The main thing is to get better and my teammates to get better as well. That's what we have to do to win that sectional. I'm very excited. I'm excited for my teammates. They're working hard as well. I love what we've got going on here."
