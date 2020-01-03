Staying under control

VALPARAISO — There's a fine line between aggressiveness and recklessness on a basketball court.
La Porte walked that line adroitly against Fort Wayne South on Friday in a Valparaiso Tournament semifinal, knowing when to accelerate and when to pull it back during an impressive 66-58 victory.
"It's just the experience," LP's Nyla Asad said. "Just taking a couple minutes to adjust, taking a step back, looking around, regrouping, getting our head in the game. We knew we had to put our foot on the gas pedal and keep going. We just played as a team, made that extra pass, came together, defensive stops, doing our part, playing our role. That's how we are so effective. It doesn't matter to us (who scores)."
In a game that featured two Division I players in South's Jaci Jones (Detroit Mercy) and Lamiya Woodson (Youngstown State), it was the 5-foot-6 Slicers guard who shined the brightest. Asad lit it up for a career-best 31 points with six 3-pointers to lead La Porte (10-4), while backcourt mate Kayla Jones contributed nine points (all on 3s), eight assists and eight rebounds while checking South's Jones (13 points, eight assists) on defense.
"Man, our guards are good," Walker said. "Their guards are like Crown Point's. We had some nice open looks. Asad seemed to be one step ahead. They were coming out on her hard but her release is getting quicker. She's got long arms and she get over some of those kids who are closing out on her. Kayla looks so good when she speeds stuff up, is handling the ball and distributing the ball like she did. Alanti (Biggers) really handled the pressure throughout the game. You're happy any time your assists are greater than your turnovers."
Five of LP's 13 turnovers came in the first quarter, when it fell behind 17-10. As it began to find gaps and open shooters against the pressure, it got rolling, using a 20-3 surge to turn the deficit into a 30-20 lead. Asad drilled three treys in the span with Jones knocking down another.
"My inside shot is more consistent than my outside," Asad said. "I was really focused on the 3, making that shot."
In a game of radical swings, the Archers (9-4) surged back, using a 14-point swing to go up four late in the third quarter before Jones and Asad teamed on an 11-2 counter to put the Slicers back on top. Jones' third and final triple was a big one, coming in a three-point game with 2:39 left to double the margin.
"She felt it," Walker said of Jones. "She's been very selective. She's shot 50 percent from the 3. We can live with that all season. We've got Nyla and Kayla both playing varsity since they were freshmen, part of that team that won a sectional. They know what it takes at the end of the game."
South made one final push to get within 57-54 with 1:19 left but Ryin Ott scored an and-one on long inbounds pass out of a timeout, then teamed with Asad to swish six free throws in a row to seal the win.
"If we have a lead, we feel our free throw shooters are good enough, our guards make good enough decisions, we can play a little cat and mouse," Walker said. "We're good at that. We practice that a lot. We like to dictate pace as much as can, but we can slow it down. It was a good test. They're a good team. This is a big win. In my opinion, any time you beat a Duneland team is a big win, but this is the biggest non-conference win that I can recall. It's a thing we can really build on for the rest of the season."
In addition to the backcourt duo for LP, Ott scored 13 points, seven of them coming in the final minute or so. Lauren Pollock snagged 11 rebounds.
"(Pollock) was huge," Walker said. "We can make some noise the rest of the season if she continues that. When she's down low, it opens up stuff for our other players. To have a 6-3 center on our team with our quick guards and Ryin, we're a tough team to guard right now. The confidence we're playing with right now is what you want."
Alaya Chapman and Shay Peterson each had 16 points for FW South. Saddled by fouls within the first couple minutes, Woodson exited at 5:59 with just two points.
Valparaiso Tournament
Semifinals
La Porte 66, Fort Wayne South 58
Nyla Asad scored 31 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.