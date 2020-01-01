Staying in the loop

MICHIGAN CITY — For the first time since 2016 and just the fourth time since the turn of the century, Indiana football is going bowling.
And while La Porte’s all-time interceptions leader and former Indiana walk-on Owen Strieter won’t be in attendance after retiring from the sport his sophomore season, he still feels apart of the team.
“Those guys are some of my best friends,” Strieter said Sunday while playing in the La Porte County alumni basketball tournament. “I still live with all football players and hang out with all of them. I miss taking the field with them. But at the same time, my future is way more important. I can’t risk getting re-injured or anything like that.”
Strieter was never a staple of the Hoosiers’ defense in his two years playing, occassionally finding the field on special teams — specifically kickoff and punt return. Such is the life of a walk-on underclassman.
Participating in special and scout teams during practice were what Strieter expected with his college football career. However, what happened during his time at Indiana wasn’t part of the plan.
“I separated my shoulder in high school during our first scrimmage my senior year,” Streiter said. “It kept subluxing where it would pop out and back in. I fully dislocated it a couple times since then and it would sublux once or twice a week. I would’ve had to get surgery on it if I wanted to keep playing, so I just decided it was time to hang them up after my sophomore year at IU.”
Typically, shoulder injuries don’t derail the careers of safeties, Strieter’s main position. But his future was more important. Rehabilitating from surgery takes a hefty amount of time and is both mentally and physically draining.
As a business management student in Indiana’s prestigious Kelley School of Business, Strieter decided the best thing for his future would be to forego surgery and quit football to focus on academia.
“I was just a special teams player, anyway” Strieter said. “Plus, I wanted to start getting internships and stuff like that. So I just thought it was time.”
The decision has paid dividends for him thus far, as he was named to the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2018. He knows he made the right decison, but with Indiana climbing into the AP Top 25 this year and playing Tennessee in Thursday’s Gator Bowl, it prompts some mixed feelings.
“Yeah, it’s kind of a bummer, you know?” Strieter said. “But some of my best friends are on the team still so I get to watch a bunch of videos, see pictures and all that. I’m excited for (the game) though. They’ve got an SEC team... should be fun.”
While his career was cut short after just two seasons in Bloomington, Strieter made some memories that will stick with him for the rest of his life. He shook hands with former Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley, now with the New York Giants, and met coaches Jim Harabugh (Michigan) and Mark Dantonio (Michigan State).
The wildest moment for Strieter came during his first collegiate game. The Hoosiers hosted a top-ranked Ohio State team to open up the season, making it one of the biggest games for the program in years. ESPN’s famed College Gameday crew flew into Bloomington for it — a television program he grew up watching since he was a kid.
“That was crazy,” Strieter. “Kirk Herbstreit was in our locker room and all that; it was so cool. And that was my first game my freshman year, too.”
From College Gameday to meeting potential Hall of Famers, Strieter experienced some surreal moments in his time at Indiana. Ultimately, the realization that he was talented enough to compete with some of the best football players in the country meant the most to him.
“I’ve been playing football since I was 5 years old,” Strieter said. “Getting to that top level of play and showing I could compete, it was a really cool experience for me.”
Taxslayer Gator Bowl
Indiana
(8-4)
vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m., ESPN
