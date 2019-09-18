La PORTE — Despite out-shooting Portage by a decent margin and finishing with 16 shots, La Porte's boys soccer team couldn't find the back of the net more than once.
It was that kind of night. A night of missed chances.
The Indians broke a scoreless tie 15 minutes into the second half, then proceeded to tally two more goals in an nine-minute span to jump ahead 3-0 on Wednesday night.
The Slicers' valiant comeback attempt fell short, even though they cut the deficit to 3-1 and had a chance to pull within one on a penalty kick with 3:33 left. But La Porte missed that opportunity, and Portage keeper Ethan Ables denied the Slicers on another late quality chance, sending them to a 3-1 home loss.
“It was a lot of missed opportunities by us,” said La Porte assistant coach Mike Feikes, who was filling in for Pat McCoy, who was out sick. “We had a lot of chances. I don't know if it was focus or what it is, but a lot of missed opportunities. We should have probably scored six or seven goals.”
The Indians (4-4-2, 1-4 Duneland Athletic Conference) netted three goals in an 11-minute stretch in the second half to pull away. That put La Porte (3-7-1, 1-4 DAC) in a precarious 3-0 hole with 14:18 remaining.
“That's what you do when you score, you try to score another one right away,” Feikes said. “You get them back to back. The other team's down and you take advantage of it. And they took advantage of us, they took advantage of our weaknesses and our bad play today.”
Josh Perryman made it 1-0 after finishing a loose ball near the left post with 25:20 to go in the second half. He won the ball against the Slicer goalie and defender and hit it into the goal with his head.
After neither team scored for the first roughly 55 minutes, Portage cracked the scoreboard first.
“Sometimes the kids put their heads down a little bit when the other team scores,” Feikes said. “I don't know if we did on the first goal, but we kind of did on the second goal. And then somehow the third goal kind of fired us up a little bit. It kind of embarrassed us to tell you the truth.”
Only two minutes later, the Indians built a 2-0 cushion.
Ian Garzella tallied a goal low and to the left of the net from the right side of the field after La Porte's keeper came off his line.
Portage followed by getting Garzella's second tally of the night, which he shot from the far right side of the field and amazingly floated it into the left side of the goal. That made it a three-goal margin with 14:18 left in the match.
After falling behind by three goals, the Slicers' coaches made a few changes and went with more attackers in an effort to try and tie the game.
It nearly worked, but not quite.
La Porte midfielder Aaron Feikes found the back of the net with 4:21 remaining to trim the margin to 3-1.
“It was a great finish,” Coach Feikes said. “He hit it with pace to the back of the net. He had the open shot in the box.”
Less than a minute later, the Slicers had an excellent chance to make it a one-goal contest. Ronaldo Cuarenta was awarded a penalty kick after a La Porte player was fouled in the goalie's box, but his low attempt was just wide left.
“It was getting interesting then,” Coach Feikes said. “We were getting ready to tie the game up I believe. He just mis-hit it a little bit, and that's the game. Little things make a big difference.”
Ables was stout all night in net for the visitors, making some incredible saves, including a diving stop on Kaleb Cooper's free kick in the upper-right corner of the net with 54 seconds to go to keep it a two-goal margin.
It was a fairly even opening half with both teams having some quality scoring chances.
Neither squad could break through before the break, though. La Porte out-shot the Indians 6-4 in the first stanza. Slicers’ midfielder Carlos Segovia had a free kick, which hit off the left post and deflected away, keeping the game scoreless with 14:30 left in the opening half. Three minutes later, midfielder Salvador Martinez’s shot from the top of the keeper’s box sailed just wide left.
At the break, the contest was still knotted 0-0.
Even with the setback, the Slicers were aiming to take lessons away for the future.
"Hopefully, we can learn from this," Coach Feikes added. "We've got more four games left and we need to get a couple wins out of them."
La Porte's junior varsity fell 5-0.
Portage 3, La Porte 1
The Slicers’ Aaron Feikes earned a second-half goal.
