Satellites boys hoops gets topped
South Central’s boys basketball team fell 52-46 at Boone Grove on Friday. Zack Christy tallied 25 points for the Satellites (4-7, 0-3 Porter County Conference), and Trent Smoker added eight points. Trent Hudspeth led SC with five rebounds. South Central trailed 15-10 after the first period and was playing catch-up the rest of the way. It pulled within 23-22 early in the third, but never tied it or took the lead.
