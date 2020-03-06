Tigers boys hoops drops sectional semifinal
LaCrosse’s boys basketball team lost 55-26 to the host Trojans in a Class A Triton Sectional semifinal on Friday. The Tigers finished the season with a 6-16 record. The Trojans (14-10) face Argos (15-9) in Saturday night's sectional final. The Dragons routed Oregon-Davis 50-23 in Friday's other semifinal.
