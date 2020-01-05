SC girls hoops wins pair in classic
South Central’s girls basketball team claimed both games of the Rochester Glass Holiday Classic on Saturday, topping Class 4A Mishawaka 34-28 in the opener and routing Class 3A Western 65-33 in the second contest. Against the Panthers, Amber Wolf paced the Satellites (11-5) with 21 points, and Olivia Marks followed with 13 points. Faith Biggs had 12 points, while Abbie Tomblin scored nine. SC raced out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and outscored Western 23-4 in the third. No stats were reported versus the Cavemen.
Cougars girls hoops drops decision
New Prairie’s girls basketball team lost 45-30 to Bremen at home on Saturday. Eva Dodds notched 10 points for the Cougars (3-10), and Allison Pavlick netted eight. Maddie McSurley recorded seven points. New Prairie led at half, 19-18, but got outscored 27-11 after the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.